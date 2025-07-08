Ben Ainslie wades into Wimbledon expansion plans

Sir Ben Ainslie made the the national press Sports page headlines this morning . . . but if you were hoping for clarification of his position as Challenger of Record for the next America’s Cup you were out of luck.

This rare public statement is in support of Wimbledon’s proposed £200 million expansion plans, and the sailing club on the silted-up lake, where he would be interested in sailing if it was cleaned up!

Perhaps a more pressing problem for Ainslie is his involvement in the 38th America’s Cup as the Challenger of Record with his Athena Race Team, via the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd in Cowes.

The problem is that since the split with his major backer, Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos Britannia sailing team, Ainslie has continued as Challenger of Record, but with little apparent financial backing to actually design, build and campaign an America’s Cup challenge.

This lame-duck position is making life difficult for the other potential challengers, whom the challenger of record is meant to represent in negotiations with the America’s Cup Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Meanwhile Grant Dalton boss of Emirates Team New Zealand has been able to set the rules for the 38th America’s Cup very much as he wishes.

The venue is now set for Naples in 2027, apparently without any involvement of the Challenger of Record or potential challengers. Which should ensure at least the Italian team will turn-up.

Until Ainslie comes clean on just what his realistic position is in regard to competing in the America’s Cup, the potential challengers will have to dance to the game-plan of Grant Dalton.

Ainslie has other irons in the fire apart from supporting Wimbledon’s expansion plans.

His Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team will be taking part in the SailGP Grand Prix at Portsmouth over the weekend of Sat 19 and Sun 20 July, featuring 12 national teams racing on high-speed 50-foot foiling multihulls, over close-to-shore stadium-style racing.

