Ben Ainslie, Hannah Mills and Dylan Fletcher spotted at Centre Court

It’s Wimbledon Fortnight . . . Strawberries and cream anyone?

Ben Ainslie, Hannah Mills and Dylan Fletcher were spotted taking a break at Centre Court ahead of the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Portsmouth, in a couple of weeks time.

Ainslie, CEO & Co-owner of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, said: “It’s been three years since we last raced on British waters, so we’re delighted to be returning home — especially to a race track we know so well.”

Dylan Fletcher will not be hanging around for the Wimbledon final . . . he has been taking part in Foiling Week on Lake Garda, and is entered for the Moth Worlds there from Tuesday 8th July, before he jets back for the day-job at the SailGP Grand Prix in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth will host SailGP for the first time on Sat 19 and Sun 20 July, featuring 12 national teams racing on high-speed 50-foot foiling multihulls, over close-to-shore stadium-style racing with more than 20,000 fans expected to attend across the weekend.

Shoreside in the Southsea seafront area the event will have a full festival atmosphere, including live music, SailGP simulators, food and drink, and big-screen action.

