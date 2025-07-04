Europe Class Master & Youth Europeans – Day 2 at Hayling Island

Day 2 of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC.

Thursday at HISC saw the second day of racing for the Master Championship and the first day of racing for the Youth Championships.

In the Masters Richard Cyril of France added back-to-back wins to take the overall lead after discarding a 3rd. He counts three wins and has a two point lead from Steve Cockerill, who struggled with a 15, 2, but was able to discard the 15th (for now) to take second overall.

Tom Morris was another competitor thankful for the discard, a whopping 55, he added a 2 and 3 to his day 1 ninth to take third overall.

Martin Kotte of Germany also discarded a 55 to move into fourth, with Jason Belben – yes he discards a 55 – now in fifth.

The points are very close for the top ten, so we can expect some more shake-outs after the next couple of races.

The Youth Championships started Thursday with racing in Male and Female fleets.

In the men Hugo Bejstrup (2, 1) of Denmark is tied for the lead with Pere Rentería (1, 2) on 3 pts, with another Dane, Valdemar Juul (3, 6) third and Rasmus Foxby-Jacobsen (4, 8) fourth.

In the women there was some confusion in their first race, with the whole fleet sailing the wrong course, and having to resail.

After that was sorted, Spain heads the leaderboard with Emma Cabre (1, 1) first, Sara Ayats (2, 2) second and Leonor Romero (3, 4) third.

No British Youth entries. All three championship fleets will race Friday.

2025 International Europe Class Master European Championship

Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (54 entries)

1st FRA 5674 Richard Cyril MM – – -3 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 417 Steve Cockerill SMM – – 1 2 -15 2 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 435 Tom Morris MM – – 9 -55 2 3 – – 14 pts

4th GER24 Martin Kotte MM – – 5 7 3 -55 – – 15 pts

5th GBR 430 Jason Belben SMM – – 4 6 6 -55 – – 16 pts

6th FRA 5718 Pham Vincent GMM – – -30 3 5 11 – – 19 pts

7th ESP 631 Jordi Delgado Perez GMM – – -28 4 11 4 – – 19 pts

8th GBR 422 Rob Gullan MM – – 2 5 13 -55 – – 20 pts

9th POL 9 Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej MF – – 6 8 -10 6 – – 20 pts

10th GBR 438 Andy Palmer-Felgate MM – – 7 -19 9 5 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . .

2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship

Youth Male – Leaders after 2 races (41 entries)

1st DEN 9 Hugo Bejstrup – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 800 Pere Rentería Barber – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd DEN 3 Valdemar Juul – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

4th DEN 44 Rasmus Foxby-jacobsen – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

5th POL 120 Witold Pytlinski – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

6th DEN 10 Pierre Normann – – 11 3 – – 14 pts

7th FRA 5663 Charles KELLY – – 12 4 – – 16 pts

8th GER 58 Dominik Grunert – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

9th ESP 630 Tomas Moltó Romero – – 8 10 – – 18 pts

10th ESP 543 Jordi Camós Perramon – – 9 13 – – 22 pts

2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship

Youth Female – Leaders after 2 races (29 entries)

1st ESP 589 Emma Cabré – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP546 Sara Ayats – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd ESP 996 Leonor Romero – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th POL 98 Wiktoria Bazyli – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

5th ESP 847 Judit Noguera Pastor – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th FRA28 Enéa Poulain – – 4 7 – – 11 pts

7th POL 107 Barbara Bartkowiak – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

8th FRA5650 Rose Kelly – – 10 8 – – 18 pts

9th BEL 1026 Rogers Ella – – 11 9 – – 20 pts

10th FRA555 Rose Cocogne – – 12 10 – – 22 pts

Full Youth results available here . . .