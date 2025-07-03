iQFOiL World Championships kick off in Aarhaus

The 2025 iQFOiL World Championships kick off on Friday 4 July, at the Aarhus International Sailing Centre, Denmark.
This event, the first World Championship of the new Olympic cycle, brings together over 200 of the world’s best windsurfers from more than 40 nations.
The event comes just ahead of the USA Sailing Grand Slam at Long Beach, the venue for the 2028 OLympics. But this early in the new Olympic cycle it is realy no contest. All the Paris 2024 Olympic medalists in iQFOiL are on the Worlds start line in Aarhus.
At Aarhus will be Olympic medalists: Marta Maggetti (ITA 157), Sharon Kantor (ISR 390) and Emma Wilson (GBR 7) for the Women and Tom Reuveny (ISR 60), Grae Morris (AUS 81) and Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED 55) for the Men, and RS:X gold medallist Kiran Badloe (NED 9).
Britain’s Emma Wilson won Silver in the 2024 Worlds behind Sharon Kantor of Israel.
British iQFOiL Entries:
Women
GBR 7 Emma Wilson
GBR 20 Islay Watson
GBR 248 Alice Read
GBR 469 Lucy Kenyon
GBR 667 Jennie Roberts
Men
GBR 360 Andy Brown Open
GBR 19 Finn Hawkins Open
GBR 983 Matthew Barton Open
GBR 18 Duncan Monaghan u23
GBR 319 Boris Shaw u23
GBR 484 Will Ziegler u23
GBR 50 Max Beaman u23