iQFOiL World Championships kick off in Aarhaus

The 2025 iQFOiL World Championships kick off on Friday 4 July, at the Aarhus International Sailing Centre, Denmark.

This event, the first World Championship of the new Olympic cycle, brings together over 200 of the world’s best windsurfers from more than 40 nations.

The event comes just ahead of the USA Sailing Grand Slam at Long Beach, the venue for the 2028 OLympics. But this early in the new Olympic cycle it is realy no contest. All the Paris 2024 Olympic medalists in iQFOiL are on the Worlds start line in Aarhus.

At Aarhus will be Olympic medalists: Marta Maggetti (ITA 157), Sharon Kantor (ISR 390) and Emma Wilson (GBR 7) for the Women and Tom Reuveny (ISR 60), Grae Morris (AUS 81) and Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED 55) for the Men, and RS:X gold medallist Kiran Badloe (NED 9).

Britain’s Emma Wilson won Silver in the 2024 Worlds behind Sharon Kantor of Israel.

British iQFOiL Entries:

Women

GBR 7 Emma Wilson

GBR 20 Islay Watson

GBR 248 Alice Read

GBR 469 Lucy Kenyon

GBR 667 Jennie Roberts

Men

GBR 360 Andy Brown Open

GBR 19 Finn Hawkins Open

GBR 983 Matthew Barton Open

GBR 18 Duncan Monaghan u23

GBR 319 Boris Shaw u23

GBR 484 Will Ziegler u23

GBR 50 Max Beaman u23