2026 Optimist Worlds – Spain claim Team Racing World Title

Spain claims a historic third consecutive Optimist Team Racing World Title at the 2026 world Championships, Tanger, Morocco.

The final day of Team Racing took place with Argentina, Italy, Turkey and Spain qualified for the semi-finals.

Spain and TUrkey battled through a dramatic three-race final series, with Spain winning the decisive third race to claim the 2026 Team Racing World Championship title. Argentina secured the bronze medal.

It is Spain’s third consecutive Team Racing World Championship victory.

In the Individual Optimist World Championship with eight races completed, Cengiz Eren GUVENC of Turkey (1 7 -19) keeps the overall lead with 20 pts.

Second is Manuel BRAGANÇA of Brazil (6 4 2) with 27 pts, and in third place Italy’s Andrea DEMURTAS (10 -10 10) with 37 pts.

Best placed British competitor is now Jonathan ROGERS in 25th

Optimist 2026 World Championship Leaders

After 8 races, 1 Discard (284 entries)

1st TUR Cengiz Eren GÜVENÇ – – 20 pts

2nd BRA Manuel BRAGANÇA – – 27 pts

3rd ITA Andrea DEMURTAS – – 37 pts

4th SWE Carl BIRGERSSON – – 42 pts

5th SUI Elliot NOVARA – – 48 pts

6th MLT Andrei ZHAKOV – – 49 pts

7th BRA Arthur LAMIN – – 56 pts

8th ESP Nicolas BASTARD – – 66 pts

9th USA Briggs KOSSMANN – – 66 pts

10th ARG Tomas MORTEO – – 72 pts

GBR

25th GBR Jonathan ROGERS – – 114 pts

53th GBR Patrick DI SALLE – – 167 pts

54th GBR Charles HOLLAND – – 167 pts

57th GBR Laszlo DRUMMOND – – 173 pts

143th GBR Jacques KENT – – 134 pts

Full results available here . . .