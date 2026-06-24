Finn Europeans 2026 – Bas de Waal is new leader

Bas de Waal of the Netherlands moves into the lead at the Finn Europeans in Gdynia after one light wind race on Wednesday.

Bas de Waal led all the way to win the single race and take the overall lead.

Day 1 leader Poland’s Michal Krasodomski drops to second with John Greenwood, from Britain in third.

It was another day when the favourites struggled for form or results, with a lot of different names at the front.

Valerian Lebrun of France who won the second race Tuesday could only manage a 19th and still counts a BFD until the discard.

Finn Europen Leaders after 3 races (98 entries)

1 NED Bas De Waal 10 9 1 – – 20 pts

2 POL Michał Krasodomski 1 5 22 – – 28 pts

3 GBR John Greenwood 1 5 22 – – 36 pts

4 NED Martijn Van Muyden 8 14 17 – – 39 pts

5 GER Fabian Lemmel 4 26 10 – – 40 pts

6 DEN Otto Strandvig 6 23 11 – – 40 pts

7 SVK Tomas Mihalik 25 10 8 – – 43 pts

8 ESP Adrián Bedoya Mey 18 17 12 – – 47 pts

9 CZE Matouš Červenka 37 4 7 – – 48 pts

10 HUN Elemer Haidekker 12 22 18 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .