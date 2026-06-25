IOC announces US$10,000 (£7,574) grant to every athlete at the Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee has announced a new fund of US$140 million per Olympiad – Awarding a US$10,000 (£7,574) grant to every athlete at the Olympic Games.

Unveiled during the 146th IOC Session in Lausanne, Switzerland, the ‘Fit for the Future Olympian Grant’ will retroactively debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Pau Gasol, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission and a five-time Olympian for Spain, presented the initiative to the membership, emphasising its inclusive nature.

For the first time in history, every athlete at the Olympic Games will be eligible for a new USD 10,000 “Fit for the Future Olympian Grant”. The grant has been set up to support the sporting career or the career transition of Olympians.

A fund of USD 140 million per Olympiad has been set aside, with the first athletes to benefit from this initiative to be the Olympians who competed February 6-22 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

This is one of the first actions taken as part of the “Fit for the Future” strategic framework to find new and complementary ways to provide support to athletes with their long-term sporting endeavors or career transition. With this new fund, the IOC is delivering immediately on its commitment.

The Fit for the Future Olympian Grant complements the existing support programs . About 14,000 Olympians per Olympiad are expected to be eligible for a grant of USD 10,000 for each edition of the Olympic Games in which they compete.

The grant will be delivered through existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) structures. If an Olympian chooses not to apply for this grant, their allocation will remain in the fund to benefit future Olympians.

The USD 140 million fund is drawn entirely from the IOC’s own Olympic Foundation and will not impact or reduce the existing financial distributions allocated to National Olympic Committees or International Federations.

The following Olympians will be eligible for the grant:

All athletes who have participated in the Olympic Games with an Aa accreditation, starting from Milano Cortina 2026.

The grant is only for Olympians. Participants at the Youth Olympic Games are not eligible.

All Olympians are eligible, provided that they have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, or violated the IOC Code of Ethics, the Conditions of Participation, or the Olympic Charter.

Read more here . . . An Olympic First – Fit for the Future Olympian Grant’