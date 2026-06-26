International 14 – Prince of Wales Cup Week Day 1

Largs Sailing Club in Ayrshire, Scotland are hosting the 2026 Prince of Wales Cup Week for the International 14s.

The centerpiece of the ‘Week’ the The Prince of Wales Cup – the P.O.W – presented to the National 14 class by HRH The Prince of Wales, and first raced for at Cowes on 1 August 1927, is the class one-race Prince of Wales Cup National Championship. This will be raced for on Saturday.

After two races of the POW Week, Andy Shaw and Rub Struckett (2, 1) lead with 3 pts, second are Andy and Tom Partington (1, 3) and third Andy Fitzgerl and and Harry Kennedy (3, 2).

International 14 – Prince of Wales Cup Week after 2 races