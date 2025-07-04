Europe Class Master & Youth Europeans – Day 3 at Hayling Island

Day 3 of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC.

The third day of the Master Championship and second day of the Youth Championships continue in brilliant sailing conditions and are showing dominant leaders.

In the Masters Richard Cyril of France has racked-up five race wins and has a comfortable eleven ten point lead from Steve Cockerill, with Tom Morris in third.

Racing for the Masters finishes on Sunday with a maximum of ten races scheduled.

Simlarly in the two youth fleets the early leaders are taking control even at this early stage.

In the men’s Youth Championship, Hugo Bejstrup of Denmark added two more race wins Friday and discarding a second has a three point lead. Second is Pere Rentería of Spain and third Valdemar Juul of Denmark.

In the women’s Youth Championship, Spain’s Emma Cabré has four race wins, with second Sara Ayats with four second places. Third is Judit Noguera of Spain.

2025 International Europe Class Master European Championship

Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (54 entries)

1st FRA 5674 Richard Cyril MM – – -3 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 417 Steve Cockerill SMM – – 1 2 -15 2 4 7 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR 435 Tom Morris MM – – 9 -55 2 3 2 2 – – 18 pts

4th GER 24 Martin Kotte MM – – 5 7 3 -55 5 3 – – 23 pts

5th POL 9 Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej MF – – 6 8 -10 6 8 4 – – 32 pts

6th GBR 438 Andy Palmer-Felgate MM – – 7 -19 9 5 6 9 – – 36 pts

7th GBR 430 Jason Belben SMM – – 4 6 6 -55 3 18 – – 37 pts

8th GBR 422 Rob Gullan MM – – 2 5 13 -55 11 10 – – 41 pts

9th FRA 5718 Pham Vincent GMM – – -30 3 5 11 18 5 – – 42 pts

10th ESP 631 Jordi Delgado Perez GMM – – -28 4 11 4 13 12 – – 44 pts

Full results available here . .

2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship

Youth Male – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (41 entries)

1st DEN 9 Hugo Bejstrup – – -2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 800 Pere Rentería Barber – – 1 2 -3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd DEN 3 Valdemar Juul – – 3 6 -15 2 – – 11 pts

4th POL 120 Witold Pytlinski – – 5 -7 4 4 – – 13 pts

5th Den 44 Rasmus Foxby-jacobsen – – 4 -8 8 5 – – 17 pts

6th GER 58 Dominik Grunert – – 7 9 2 -15 – – 18 pts

7th DEN 14 Eske Dietz – – -42 5 5 10 – – 20 pts

8th ESP 677 ARNAU MARTI – – -14 11 6 6 – – 23 pts

9th DEN 10 Pierre Normann – – 11 3 10 -19 – – 24 pts

10th ESP 630 Tomas Moltó Romero – – 8 -10 9 7 – – 24 pts

Full Male Youth results available here . . .

2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship

Youth Female – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st ESP 589 Emma Cabré – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 546 Sara Ayats – – -2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd ESP 847 Judit Noguera Pastor – – -5 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

4th POL 98 Wiktoria Bazyli – – 7 3 -8 3 – – 13 pts

5th ESP 996 Leonor Romero – – 3 4 6 -12 – – 13 pts

6th BEL968 Louise Teughels – – 8 -30 4 6 – – 18 pts

7th POL 107 Barbara Bartkowiak – – 6 6 7 -13 – – 19 pts

8th FRA 28 Enéa Poulain – – 4 7 -12 10 – – 21 pts

9th DEN 92 Iben Frost – – 9 -30 5 8 – – 22 pts

10th FRA 5650 Rose Kelly – – -10 8 10 5 – – 23 pts

Full Female Youth results available here . . .