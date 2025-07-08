Cumbley leads at half-way stage of OK Dinghy Europeans

Britain’s Charlie Cumbley holds a two-point lead at the half-way stage of the 2025 OK Dinghy European Championship after two more races on Monday.

Cumbley won both his group races, bringing his total to 3 wins and a 3rd, while Germany’s Andre Budzien and Canada’s Ben Flower won the races in the other group.

Flower sits in second tied on 5 pts with Sweden’s Daniel Björndahl in third, and Britain’s Andy Davis now fourth on 7 pts.

The fleet is now split into gold and silver groups for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The format so far means the points are very close, so the top of the gold fleet is almost starting over again, only twice as hard.

The event is being held in Warnemünde, Germany, hosted by Warnemünder SC. Eight races are scheduled from 6-9 July.

OK Europeans – Leading Results after 4 races (118 entries)



1st GBR 6 Charlie CUMBLEY 3.0 pts

2nd CAN 26 Ben FLOWER 5.0 pts

3rd SWE 24 Daniel BJÖRNDAHL 5.0 pts

4th GBR 11 Andy DAVIS 7.0 pts

5th GER 71 Andrè BUDZIEN 10.0 pts

6th DEN 12 Jens ECKARDT 11.0 pts

7th DEN 3 Jørgen SVENDSEN 12.0 pts

8th SWE 386 Mikael BJÖRNDAL 15.0 pts

9th DEN 24 Steen CHRISTENSEN 16.0 pts

10th GBR 2261 Nick CRAIG 16.5 pts

Full results available here . . .