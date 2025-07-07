Europe Class Youth Europeans – Denmark and Spain win Youth Titles at Hayling Island

Final day of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC.

With the Masters settled on Sunday, it was the turn of the two Youth fleets to complete their European Championship.

In the men’s Youth Championship, Hugo Bejstrup (3, 3) of Denmark held off Spain’s Pere Rentería (1, -8) to claim the 2025 Male Youth Title, he was also top Junior.

Third place Valdemar Juul (2, 1) of Denmark kept the pressure on finishing just one point short of the silver spot.

In the women’s Youth Championship, Spain’s Emma Cabré and Sara Ayats did not need to race having secured 1st and 2nd a day previously.

This was the chance for Poland’s Wiktoria Bazyli (1, 1) to make gains and she did do in some style, with back-to-back wins lifting her to the third podium place.

First Junior was Louise Teughels of Belgium 6th overall.

2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship

Youth Male – Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (41 entries)

1st DEN 9 Hugo Bejstrup – Junior – – 2 1 1 1 1 -19 -5 3 3 – – 12 pts

2nd ESP 800 Pere Rentería Barber – Youth – – 1 2 3 3 2 -4 3 1 -8 – – 15 pts

3rd DEN 3 Valdemar Juul – Youth 3 -6 -15 2 3 3 2 2 1 – – 16 pts

4th POL 120 Witold Pytlinski – Youth – – 5 -7 4 4 7 2 -8 4 4 – – 30 pts

5th DEN14 Eske Dietz – Junior – – -42 5 5 10 4 -24 1 13 6 – – 44 pts

6th ESP 630 Tomas Moltó Romero – Youth – – 8 -10 9 7 -10 9 4 7 2 – – 46 pts

Youth Female – Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (29 entries)

1st ESP 589 Emma Cabré – Youth – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 -29 -29 – – 8 pts

2nd ESP546 Sara Ayats – Youth – – 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 -29 -29 – – 13 pts

3rd POL 98 Wiktoria Bazyli – Youth – – -7 3 -8 3 5 5 5 1 1 – – 23 pts

4th ESP 847 Judit Noguera – Youth – – -5 5 3 4 3 4 -6 2 2 – – 23 pts

5th ESP 996 Leonor Romero – Youth – – 3 4 6 -12 4 3 3 -9 6 – – 29 pts

6th BEL968 Louise Teughels – Junior – – 8 -29 4 6 7 6 4 -10 3 – – 38 pts

7th POL 107 Barbara Bartkowiak – Junior – – 6 6 7 -13 6 -10 7 3 9 – – 44 pts

