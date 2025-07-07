2025 OK Dinghy Europeans underway in Warnemunde

The 2025 OK Dinghy Europeans got underway in Warnemunde, Germany, on Sunday.

Two races were completed with wins for Sweden’s Daniel Björndahl, Britain’s Andy Davis and Charlie Cumbley and Denmark’s Steen Christensen.

The 111-boat fleet from 14 nations is sailing in two groups, with two days of qualification races and two days of finals racing scheduled.

OK Dinghy Europeans – Leaders after 2 races

1st SWE 24 Daniel BJÖRNDAHL 1 pt

2nd GBR 11 Andy DAVIS 1 pt

3rd GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley 1 pt

4th DEN 24 Steen Christensen 1 pt

5th CAN 26 Ben FLOWER 2 pts

6th DEN 12 Jens Eckardt 2 pts

7th DEN 3 Jørgen Svendsen 2 pts

8th NOR 428 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 3 pts

9th SWE 100 Thomas HANSSON-MILD 3 pts

10th SWE 386 Mikael BJÖRNDAL 4 pts

Full results available here . . .