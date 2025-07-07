Ella Geiger wins silver at Formula Kite Youth Europeans in Italy

The Formula Kite Class 2025 Youth European Championships — a week of high-level competition across multiple age groups, with 11 titles up for grabs.

Britain’s Ella Geiger won silver at the Formula Kite Class 2025 Youth European Championships in Gizzeria, Italy. Sam Dickinson just mised out on the medals in the men, finishing fourth European.

Although the Youth European Championships are an open competition, only European riders are eligible for official European titles.

Overall in the women, Derin Atakan of Turkey took the gold, Britain’s Ella Geiger took silver and Turk Derin Deniz Sorguc the bronze and U19 gold.

Overall in the men, defending champion and home favourite Riccardo Pianosi won gold, Gian Stragiotti of Switzerland silver and Vojtech Koska bronze. Britain’s Sam Dickinson was fourth European.

Young Champions Crowned – Four age categories reached their dramatic conclusion

• Jean-Paul Villegas, a 13-year-old from Colombia, outclassed older competitors to claim the U15 Open title.

• Molly O’Brien, just 12, showed exceptional maturity and composure to bring the U15 Girls’ title home to the United States.

• Nathan Pearce of Canada secured the U17 Open title, breaking into the Gold Fleet and proving he’s a rising star in the sport.

• Karolina Jankowska of Poland took the U17 Girls’ title, showcasing consistency throughout the week.

• Gian Stragiotti of Switzerland emerged victorious in the Men’s U19, with a strong performance in the grand final.

• In the Women’s U19, Derin Deniz Sorguc of Turkey clinched gold with a commanding final race.