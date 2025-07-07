Europe Class Master Europeans – Richard Cyril of France is 2025 Champion

Day 5 of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC.
Sunday was the final day of the Master Championship and fourth day of the Youth Championships. PRO Mark Wood was able to run three final races for the Masters Championship.
Overall leader Richard Cyril of France took two more race wins – a total of seven – to finish with 7 pts and a 17 point advantage over second placed Steve Cockerill on 24 pts, and third Tom Morris with 25 pts.
First female was Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej of Poland (6th overall) with second Rageul Sabine of France, and third Sarah Barbarossa of Italy.
The two youth fleets also completed three more races each ahead of their final race day on Monday.
In the men’s Youth Championship, Hugo Bejstrup of Denmark added another race win and discarded a 19 to maintain a three point lead. Second is Pere Rentería (2 -4 3) of Spain and third Valdemar Juul (3 3 2) of Denmark.
In the women’s Youth Championship, Spain’s Emma Cabré addedtwo more race wins and discarded a 2nd to lead by 5 pts.
Second is Sara Ayats who added a race win to here string of 2nd places. Third is Leonor Romero of Spain.
2025 International Europe Class Master European Championship
Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (54 entries)
1st FRA 5674 M Richard Cyril MM – – 1 -3 1 – – 7 pts
2nd GBR 417 M Steve Cockerill SMM – – -17 1 7 – – 24 pts
3rd GBR 435 M Tom Morris MM – – 2 -55 5 – – 25 pts
4th GER24 M Martin Kotte MM – – 7 4 -9 – – 34 pts
5th GBR 438 M Andy Palmer-Felgate MM – – 5 -21 3 – – 44 pts
6th POL 9 F Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej MF – – -14 5 -20 – – 47 pts
7th GBR422 M Rob Gullan MM – – 4 -55 4 – – 49 pts
8th GBR 430 M Jason Belben SMM – – -22 6 6 – – 49 pts
9th BEL 900 M Pieter Van Laer SMM – – 3 2 -16 – – 50 pts
10th ESP 631 M Jordi Delgado Perez GMM – – 8 11 8 – – 58 pts
11th FRA 5718 M Pham Vincent GMM – – -24 10 18 – – 70 pts
12th FRA 220 F Rageul Sabine GMF – – 11 7 15 – – 80 pts
13th DEN 73 M Jesper Dietz GMM – – 15 8 21 – – 81 pts
14th GBR 414 M Jason Russell MM – – -21 -26 12 – – 82 pts
15th ITA 19 F Sarah Barbarossa MF – – 10 15 2 – – 83 pts
16th DEN 76 M Jakob Bejstrup Hansen MM – – 13 9 17 – – 96 pts
17th FRA 888 M Franck JUIN GMM – – 9 19 10 – – 96 pts
18th GBR415 M Hector Cisneros SMM – – 6 13 14 – – 98 pts
19th GBR 413 M Alex Scoles MM – – 18 14 13 – – 102 pts
20th GER 76 M Dirk Müller MM – – 16 17 -33 – – 111 pts
Masters results available here . . .
2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship
Youth Male – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (41 entries)
1st DEN 9 Hugo Bejstrup – – 2 1 1 1 1 -19 5 – – 11 pts
2nd ESP 800 Pere Rentería Barber – – 1 2 3 3 2 -4 3 – – 14 pts
3rd DEN 3 Valdemar Juul – – 3 6 -15 2 3 3 2 – – 19 pts
4th POL 120 Witold Pytlinski – – 5 7 4 4 7 2 -8 – – 29 pts
5th Den 44 Rasmus Foxby-jacobsen – – 4 8 8 5 5 -20 7 – – 37 pts
6th ESP 630 Tomas Moltó Romero – – 8 -10 9 7 10 9 4 – – 47 pts
7th DEN14 Eske Dietz – – -42 5 5 10 4 24 1 – – 49 pts
8th ESP 543 Jordi Camós Perramon – – 9 -13 7 11 6 7 9 – – 49 pts
9th ESP 690 ROC Pérez Cardelús – – -17 12 12 8 9 6 6 – – 53 pts
10th FRA 5663 Charles KELLY – – 12 4 11 -13 8 8 11 – – 54 pts
Youth Female – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (29 entries)
1st ESP 589 Emma Cabré – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 6 pts
2nd ESP546 Sara Ayats – – -2 2 2 2 2 2 1 – – 11 pts
3rd ESP 996 Leonor Romero – – 3 4 6 -12 4 3 3 – – 23 pts
4th ESP 847 Judit Noguera Pastor – – 5 5 3 4 3 4 -6 – – 24 pts
5th POL 98 Wiktoria Bazyli – – 7 3 -8 3 5 5 5 – – 28 pts
6th BEL968 Louise Teughels – – 8 -29 4 6 7 6 4 – – 35 pts
7th POL 107 Barbara Bartkowiak – – 6 6 7 -13 6 10 7 – – 42 pts
8th DEN 92 Iben Frost – – 9 -29 5 8 8 8 12 – – 50 pts
9th FRA5650 Rose Kelly – – 10 8 10 5 -16 9 8 – – 50 pts
10th FRA28 Enéa Poulain – – 4 7 12 10 -15 12 10 – – 55 pts