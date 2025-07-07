Europe Class Master Europeans – Richard Cyril of France is 2025 Champion

Day 5 of the 2025 Rooster International Europe Class Master & Youth European Championships at Hayling Island SC.

Sunday was the final day of the Master Championship and fourth day of the Youth Championships. PRO Mark Wood was able to run three final races for the Masters Championship.

Overall leader Richard Cyril of France took two more race wins – a total of seven – to finish with 7 pts and a 17 point advantage over second placed Steve Cockerill on 24 pts, and third Tom Morris with 25 pts.

First female was Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej of Poland (6th overall) with second Rageul Sabine of France, and third Sarah Barbarossa of Italy.

The two youth fleets also completed three more races each ahead of their final race day on Monday.

In the men’s Youth Championship, Hugo Bejstrup of Denmark added another race win and discarded a 19 to maintain a three point lead. Second is Pere Rentería (2 -4 3) of Spain and third Valdemar Juul (3 3 2) of Denmark.

In the women’s Youth Championship, Spain’s Emma Cabré addedtwo more race wins and discarded a 2nd to lead by 5 pts.

Second is Sara Ayats who added a race win to here string of 2nd places. Third is Leonor Romero of Spain.

2025 International Europe Class Master European Championship

Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (54 entries)

1st FRA 5674 M Richard Cyril MM – – 1 -3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 417 M Steve Cockerill SMM – – -17 1 7 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR 435 M Tom Morris MM – – 2 -55 5 – – 25 pts

4th GER24 M Martin Kotte MM – – 7 4 -9 – – 34 pts

5th GBR 438 M Andy Palmer-Felgate MM – – 5 -21 3 – – 44 pts

6th POL 9 F Weronika Glinkiewicz-Madej MF – – -14 5 -20 – – 47 pts

7th GBR422 M Rob Gullan MM – – 4 -55 4 – – 49 pts

8th GBR 430 M Jason Belben SMM – – -22 6 6 – – 49 pts

9th BEL 900 M Pieter Van Laer SMM – – 3 2 -16 – – 50 pts

10th ESP 631 M Jordi Delgado Perez GMM – – 8 11 8 – – 58 pts

11th FRA 5718 M Pham Vincent GMM – – -24 10 18 – – 70 pts

12th FRA 220 F Rageul Sabine GMF – – 11 7 15 – – 80 pts

13th DEN 73 M Jesper Dietz GMM – – 15 8 21 – – 81 pts

14th GBR 414 M Jason Russell MM – – -21 -26 12 – – 82 pts

15th ITA 19 F Sarah Barbarossa MF – – 10 15 2 – – 83 pts

16th DEN 76 M Jakob Bejstrup Hansen MM – – 13 9 17 – – 96 pts

17th FRA 888 M Franck JUIN GMM – – 9 19 10 – – 96 pts

18th GBR415 M Hector Cisneros SMM – – 6 13 14 – – 98 pts

19th GBR 413 M Alex Scoles MM – – 18 14 13 – – 102 pts

20th GER 76 M Dirk Müller MM – – 16 17 -33 – – 111 pts

Masters results available here . . .

2025 International Europe Class Youth European Championship

Youth Male – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (41 entries)

1st DEN 9 Hugo Bejstrup – – 2 1 1 1 1 -19 5 – – 11 pts

2nd ESP 800 Pere Rentería Barber – – 1 2 3 3 2 -4 3 – – 14 pts

3rd DEN 3 Valdemar Juul – – 3 6 -15 2 3 3 2 – – 19 pts

4th POL 120 Witold Pytlinski – – 5 7 4 4 7 2 -8 – – 29 pts

5th Den 44 Rasmus Foxby-jacobsen – – 4 8 8 5 5 -20 7 – – 37 pts

6th ESP 630 Tomas Moltó Romero – – 8 -10 9 7 10 9 4 – – 47 pts

7th DEN14 Eske Dietz – – -42 5 5 10 4 24 1 – – 49 pts

8th ESP 543 Jordi Camós Perramon – – 9 -13 7 11 6 7 9 – – 49 pts

9th ESP 690 ROC Pérez Cardelús – – -17 12 12 8 9 6 6 – – 53 pts

10th FRA 5663 Charles KELLY – – 12 4 11 -13 8 8 11 – – 54 pts

Youth Female – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st ESP 589 Emma Cabré – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 6 pts

2nd ESP546 Sara Ayats – – -2 2 2 2 2 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd ESP 996 Leonor Romero – – 3 4 6 -12 4 3 3 – – 23 pts

4th ESP 847 Judit Noguera Pastor – – 5 5 3 4 3 4 -6 – – 24 pts

5th POL 98 Wiktoria Bazyli – – 7 3 -8 3 5 5 5 – – 28 pts

6th BEL968 Louise Teughels – – 8 -29 4 6 7 6 4 – – 35 pts

7th POL 107 Barbara Bartkowiak – – 6 6 7 -13 6 10 7 – – 42 pts

8th DEN 92 Iben Frost – – 9 -29 5 8 8 8 12 – – 50 pts

9th FRA5650 Rose Kelly – – 10 8 10 5 -16 9 8 – – 50 pts

10th FRA28 Enéa Poulain – – 4 7 12 10 -15 12 10 – – 55 pts

Youth results available here . . .