49er and 49erFX National Championships – Day 3 at WPNSA

Penultimate day 2025 49er and 49erFX National Championship at WPNSA racing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.

Still no change to the leaders after day 3, with ten races now completed for both fleets.

Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby top the men’s 49er, and Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter top the women’s 49erFX.

With the leaders looking in firm positions, places on the podium are still very much up for grabs.

49er UK National Championships – Day 3

1st GBR Fin Armstrong / Richie Thurlby – – 19 pts

2nd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy / Ethan Spain – – 35 pts

3rd GBR Arran Holman / Freddie Lonsdale – – 38 pts

4th GBR Zac Blomeley / Max Todd – – 44 pts

5th USA Nicolas Muller / Duncan Williford – – 44 pts

6th GBR Elliott Wells / Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – 45 pts

8th USA Liam Walz / Abie Griggs – – 54 pts

49erFX UK National Championships – Day 3

1st GBR Ellie Keers / Jess Jobson – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Monique Vennis-Ozanne / Sam Webb – – 33 pts

3rd GBR Karrie Clark / Sophie Raven – – 34 pts

4th GBR Isabelle Fellows / Rachael Potter – – 36 pts

5th GBR Katy Jenkins / Noah Fitzgerald – – 45 pts

6th GBR Florence Brellisford / Felicity Brellisford – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .