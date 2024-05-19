Formula Kite Worlds – Silver for Ellie Aldridge

Ellie Aldridge was the only non-French rider in the women’s final. While the British rider couldn’t quite beat Nolot to the world title, Aldridge took silver with France’s Jessie Kampman getting bronze.

Lauriane Nolot (FRA) defends her women’s world title

Max Maeder (SGP) defends his men’s world title

Silver medals for Ellie Aldridge (GBR) and Riccardo Pianosi (ITA)

Bronze medals for Jessie Kampman (FRA) and Valentin Bontus (AUT)

With Jessie Kampman FRA and Poema Newland FRA joining Nolotand Aidridge in the Final, Nolot only needed one race to settle the title.

Nolet started to leeward of the other riders and able to put her foot to the floor and accelerate into the left-hand corner of the race track. While she tacked behind Kampman and the other French rider Poema Newland, Nolot soon moved into the lead by the first windward mark and was never overtaken.

In the men’s final, Valentin Bontus AUT and Axel Mazella FRA joined Maeder ans Pianosi, and again it took just one race to settle the title.

Mazella got his kite caught up with Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi in the first tack out of the start. This left the way clear for Maeder to win the world title at a canter.

2024 Formula Kite Worlds MEN

Gold SGP Maximilian Maeder

Silver ITARiccardo Pianosi

Bronze AUT Valentin Bontus

2024 Formula Kite Worlds WOMEN

Gold FRA Lauriane Nolot

Silver GBR Ellie Aldridge

Bronze FRA Jessiee Kampman