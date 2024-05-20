Team GB to host free-to-enter Official Olympic Fanzones in seven cities

Team GB have announced plans to host free-to-enter Official Fanzones for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The first nine Fanzones to be announced span seven cities across Scotland and England, with the aim to secure further sites across the UK as the build-up to the Games continues.

Battersea Power Station, London

Cabot Circus, Bristol

Grosvenor Square, London

King’s Cross (Lewis Cubitt Square), London

Liverpool ONE

Bullring, Birmingham

Spinningfields, Manchester

St James Quarter, Edinburgh

Westquay, Southampton

Each Fanzone will open on Friday 26 July in time for the Opening Ceremony, running until the day of the Closing Ceremony on Sunday 11 August.

Fans can simply head to their nearest Fanzone each day of the Games to join the crowds cheering on Team GB’s star athletes as they vie for glory.

Alongside the big screen sporting action, visitors to the Team GB Fanzone at King’s Cross in London will also enjoy live DJ sets, the chance to try their hand at Olympic-themed activities, and a programme of onstage entertainment, including Q&As and medal celebrations with Team GB’s returning athletes.

In Paris Team GB House will also offer a unique and magical way for supporters to get among the action.

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team GB will be opening the doors of its hospitality house to fans for the first time ever. There will be limited tickets available to purchase for each day of the Games, with discounted rates available for children.

Fans can sign up to access the ticket sales by registering at TeamGB.com/House.

Located at the breathtaking Pavillon d’Armenonville, just minutes from the buzz of central Paris and its striking competition venues, Team GB House will be open daily from the Opening Ceremony (26 July) to the Closing Ceremony (11 August).

The King’s Cross Fanzone is presented by Eurostar and delivered by Team GB in partnership with the Mayor of London and King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership (KCCLP) – the owner of the King’s Cross estate – while all other Fanzones are delivered by Team GB in partnership with Ocean Outdoor.

