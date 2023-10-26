Team GB to open hospitality venue to fans for first time at Paris 2024.

A home for Team GB athletes post-competition and for past athletes in Paris

Team GB House will be open daily between Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Daily schedule including live entertainment and Olympians in attendance

Team GB Fanzones coming to major UK cities in summer 2024

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Team GB will be opening the doors of its hospitality house to fans for the first time ever.

There will be limited tickets available to purchase for each day of the Games, with discounted rates available for children.

The general sale opens on 7 November 2023, but fans can sign up to gain priority access to the ticket sales by registering at TeamGB.com/House.

Paris 2024 will see Team GB House open to the general public, offering fans the ultimate place to experience the magic of the Olympic Games away from the competition venues for the very first time.

Team GB fans will be able to hear from and meet with Olympians past and present in a fun environment, enjoying live action on the big screens, live medal celebrations with Team GB athletes, live entertainment, money-can’t-buy giveaways and the very best in British cuisine.

With British fans snapping up more tickets for the Games themselves than any nation outside of France, Team GB House offers a unique and magical way for supporters to get among the action.

Located at the breathtaking Pavillon d’Armenonville, just minutes from the buzz of central Paris and its striking competition venues, Team GB House will be open daily from the Opening Ceremony (26 July) to the Closing Ceremony (11 August).

Free-to-enter Fanzones across the UK

Next summer, Team GB will be opening up free-to-enter Fanzones across the UK for supporters to gather with friends and family to watch the action live from Paris 2024.

Further details of Fanzone locations and opening hours will be confirmed in early 2024.

Team GB is the national Olympic team of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the face of the British Olympic Association (BOA).