RS AERO European Championships – Final Overall

112 RS Aeros from 14 nations contested the RS Aero European Championships in Carnac, France, from 21-24 June.

2024 RS Aero European Champions:

RS Aero 5 – Enrico Loi (Cagliari, ITA)

RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko (OSHVSM, UKR)

RS Aero 7 – Pim van Vugt (WSHV, NED)

RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower (Paignton, CAN/GBR)

Competitors enjoyed a good mix of conditions to produce worthy overall champions. After two days of fresh breezes, day 3 offered a welcome rest with lighter winds, providing good variety to the Championship.

For Day 4 the breeze failed to materialise and the Championship ended counting the eight races already completed.

RS AERO 5 after 8 races (12 entries)

1st ITA 3830 LOI ENRICO – 8.20 pts

2nd ITA 3729 MONTI MATTIA – 15.00 pts

3rd ITA 4452 ANDREA MANCONI – 21.20 pts

4th GBR 4310 LENNEY GEORGE – 22.00 pts

5th GBR 1927 HARDIE Jack- 25.00 pts

6th FRA 1004 LE BRUN Florence – 32.00 pts

RS AERO 6 after 8 races (41 entries)

1st UKR 3893 NAUMENKO SOFIIA – 8.00 pts

2nd GBR 3875 FROST ANDREW – 13.00 pts

3rd GBR 4542 VENABLES DAN – 29.00 pts

4th GBR 4321 HATTON CHRIS – 31.00 pts

5th IRL 4384 BUTLER NOEL – 32.00 pts

6th GBR 4374 ESCRITT IAN – 35.00 pts

RS AERO 7 after 8 races (45 entries)

1st NED 4489 VAN VUGT PIM – 10.00 pts

2nd GBR 73 REES NOAH – 10.00 pts

3rd GBR 72 MILLER JACK – 16.00 pts

4th GBR 3183 HALL DOMINIC – 22.00 pts

5th GBR 1181 RIPLEY MARK – 32.00 pts

6th GBR 4551 KILBURN ANDREW – 37.00 pts

RS AERO 9 after 8 races (11 entries)

1st CAN 1831 FLOWER BEN – 7.00 pts

2nd GBR 4396 BARTON PETER – 10.00 pts

3rd USA 4539 THIRUMALAI MADHAVAN – 18.00 pts

4th SWE 2314 WAHLBERG ERIK – 19.00 pts

5th GBR 4027 LAWSON ROBBIE – 26.00 pts

6th GBR 3130 COHEN RORY – 31.00 pts

Full results available here . . .