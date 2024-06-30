Niklas Edler SWE secures OK Dinghy Kieler Woche victory

Niklas Edler, of Sweden, won the OK Dinghy class at Kieler Woche 2024 after a wet and cold final day.

Edler secured Kieler Woche victory with a 3, 4, 1, final day for an eight point advantage.

Three more races were sailed to complete the series in a cold northerly with incessant drizzle and rain through the day.

Denmark’s Steen Christensen won the first race of the day to move up to second and maintained that, while Benjamin Hammero, from Sweden took third place overall.

Britain’s David Bourne, won the second race of the day but disqualification in the final race, which he had to count, dropped him to 10th overall with Tom Lonsdale of Britain in 9th.

Edler then wrapped up the series by winning the final race.

Kieler Woche OK Final results after 11 races (72 entries)



1st SWE 71 Niklas EDLER 23 pts

2nd DEN 24 Steen CHRISTENSEN 31 pts

3rd SWE 72 Benjamin HAMMERÖ 87 pts

4th GER 72 Oliver GRONHOLZ 91 pts

5th THE 1604 Claus MORTENSEN 94 pts

6th SWE 139 Hans BÖRJESSON 103 pts

7th GER 886 Stefan HOFFMANN 110 pts

8th POL 777 Michal STRUMNIK 124 pts

9th GBR 33 Tom LONSDALE 134 pts

10th GBR 17 David BOURNE 141 pts

Full results here . . .