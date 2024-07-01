AC37 – Emirates Team New Zealand rollout their AC75 Taihoro in Barcelona

Emirates Team New Zealand are back sailing in Barcelona with their latest AC75 ‘Taihoro’.

Emirates Team New Zealand are the last of the teams competing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup to be sailing in Barcelona, with the five challengers now well ensconced in host city and getting used to the varied conditions that the racecourse offers up.

Since Taihoro’s arrival at the base last week after its 28-day shipping journey from New Zealand, the Emirates Team New Zealand shore crew have been working tirelessly to get prepared for sailing, including fitting and preparing two new foils which had remained unseen.



With thunderstorms crossing Catalonia on Saturday (28 June) the team waited patiently for them to pass before heading out for a brief afternoon sail in a building 10-18 knot SW breeze and lumpy sea state.

“It is great to have reached this really important milestone that we’ve had for well over a year now- to be sailing back in Barcelona by 1 July which we have actually exceeded by a day or so.” said Emirates Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge.

With the joint recon program now finished for all teams, they are now allowed to undertake their own reconnaissance and as expected there was interest from a few of the challengers getting a first glimpse of Taihoro sailing in Barcelona.

Skipper Peter Burling was happy to have a relatively low-key reintroduction to sailing in Barcelona.

“It was quite a dynamic weather day today, so with that in mind and with new foils and some new kit we had a few things to tick off as you do on days like this. But today’s sail is just the beginning really.”

“It’s amazing to think that after 3 years of design, development, testing and hard work, we are now only just over 50 days away from the start of racing. So, for everyone here at Emirates Team New Zealand the intensity really starts to ramp now we are back in Barcelona.” said Burling.