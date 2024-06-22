Emirates Team New Zealand’s AC75 Taihoro arrives in Barcelona

Emirates Team New Zealand’s AC75 Taihoro has safely arrived at the team base in Barcelona after a 28-day journey travelling over 13,000 miles between the Port of Tauranga and the base in the Port of Barcelona.

Taihoro, its mast, chase boat and other important consignment was unloaded from the kiwifruit reefer Baltic Spring at the Port of Taragona and was trucked the 100km to Barcelona in the early hours on Friday morning.

Already the team are into their work preparing Taihoro for its maiden sail in Barcelona where they will join the five other AC75’s already familiarising themselves with the America’s Cup racetrack just off the Barcelona beachfront.

With 60 days to go until the first race of the Preliminary Regatta on August 22nd the clock is well and truly ticking.