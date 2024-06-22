New York Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 win for Emirates GBR before racing canned for the day

Racing was suspeneded after two races on day 1 of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix.

After wins for Giles Scott and Emirates GBR in the first race, and for the Swiss led by Nathan Outteridge in the second, race 3 was abandoned due to a lack of wind and racing wrapped for the day.

Phil Robertson and the Canada team top the leaderboard with a 4 and 2, the Swiss are second with 6 and 1, and New Zealand third with a 5 and 3.

The Brits slot into fourth with a 1 and 7, tied on 14 pts with the Kiwi’s and one ahead of the Australian’s are fifth with a 3 and 6.

Racing is scheduled to start Sunday at 21:30 hrs UK time (4:30pm EST).