Kookaburra II (KA12) and Northern Light (US14) are 12mR World Champions

A strong mistral wind (22-36 knots) blowing across the harbour of Hyères brought an early end to the 12mR World Championship in Porquerolles.

Due to these conditions, the race committee decided not to launch the final day’s racing and with six races completed the 12mR World Champions are: Group 1: Kookaburra II (KA12) and Group 2: Northern Light (US14).

Kookabura II (KA12) of Patrizio Bertelli of Italy, skippered by Brazil’s Torben Grael dominated the world championship, winning all the races contested.

Kiwi Magic (KZ) and French Kiss (F7) completed the Group 1 podium.

On the vintage side, the battle was intense, and it was Hans Eliasson’s Northern Light (US14) that took the 2024 12mR World Championship title.

Jenetta (K1) and Nini Anker (N15) came second and third respectively.

12mR World Championship 2024 – Group 1 after 6 races, 1 discard

1st KA12 KOOKABURRA II – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts BERTELLI Patrizio, YACHT CLUB ITALIANO – Italie

2nd KZ12 KIWI MAGIC – – 4 2 3 2 2 DSQ – – 13 pts HANSEN JESS GRAM, SØNDERBORG – Danemark

3rd F7 FRENCH KISS – – 2 3 4 4 5 3 – – 16 pts BABULE Christophe, YACHT CLUB DE FRANCE – France

4th KA15 KOOKABURRA III – – 5 4 2 5 4 2 – – 17 pts ANDERSEN Thomas, Danemark

5th K24 CRUSADER 12A – – 3 5 RET 3 3 4 – – 18 pts MATTHEWS Richard, Grande-Bretagne

6th F1 FRANCE 1 – – 7 6 5 6 7 6 – – 30 pts BONDUELLE Marc, I.Y.C. HYERES

7th KA8 SOUTH AUSTRALIA – – 6 7 RET DNC 6 5 – – 32 pts DELPLACE Yann, YACHT CLUB DE FRANCE – France

12mR World Championship 2024 – Group 2 after 6 races, 1 discard

1st US 14 NORTHERN LIGHT – – 2 1 1 4 4 1 – – 9 pts HOLMBERG Magnus, GKSS – Suede

2nd K 1 JENETTA – – 1 2 3 1 5 3 – – 10 pts MUELLER Thomas, FSC – Allemagne

3rd N 15 NINI ANKER – – 3 4 2 2 2 2 – – 11 pts AVENARIUS Christoph M, Allemagne

4th US 15 VIM – – 4 3 4 3 3 4 – – 17 pts HENNING HELMUTH, Allemagne

5th K 14 FLICA II – – DNC 5 5 5 1 5 – – 21 pts FALK Alexander, KYC – Allemagne

6th D 1 THEA – – 5 6 6 6 6 6 – – 29 pts DE HAER Robert, Danemark

7th I 112 LA SPINA – – DNC DNF RET DNC 7 7 – – 38 pts CREACH Mick, RCNP – Espagne