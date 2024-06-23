Emirates GBR fall-short in Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix final

Giles Scott and Emirates GBR won the opening race (Race 3) of day 2, then took a fifth in the final fleet race to move into the three-boat event final with New Zealand and Canada.

In the event final a blistering start saw all three teams jostle in a frantic drag race to Mark 1, but it was New Zealand which pushed Emirates GBR and Canada high and wide to secure the all-important inside line.

From there is was game-over as the Kiwis went on to push their ride height to the limit, sailing faster and higher than both other teams.

Pete Burling and the New Zealand team stretched away to their fifth event Final win, leaving Canada and Emirates GBR to battle it out for second and third respectively.

This result sees New Zealand top the Season 4 leaderboard with 93 points and guarantees the Kiwis their place in San Francisco’s $2 million Grand Final.

Elsewhere, Australia – which finished 4th in New York with a mixed 3-6-9-1 results – has reclaimed 2nd on the Season 4 leaderboard with 78 points – two ahead of Spain in third with 76.

This result leaves Emirates GBR in seventh on the Season 4 leaderboard with 66 points going into the Grand Final.

SailGP returns to San Francisco for the Season 4-defining, USA$2 million Grand Final in San Francisco on 13-14 July.