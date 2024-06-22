See SailGP live in New York for the season’s penultimate event

SailGP returns to New York, with the 12th and penultimate event of Season 4 taking place this weekend.

The usual SailGP league formula over two days will take place at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in the Big Apple, with SailGP’s ten national teams going head-to-head for glory against the backdrop of New York.

Following the opening fleet races on Saturday 22 June, there will be further racing on Sunday 23 June to determine the three teams who will proceed into the winner-takes-all, three boat Final.

Racing is scheduled to start Saturday at 21:30 hrs UK time (4:30pm EST).





You can watch all of the racing action using the this live stream.

Emirates GBR claimed victory at last month’s Canada debut in Halifax, beating ROCKWOOL Denmark and France in the winner-takes-all Final.

But the team remains in 6th place overall, meaning a place in San Francisco’s Grand Final looks unlikely.