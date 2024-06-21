Brazil first South American team to join SailGP League

Brazil is the first South American team to join the SailGP league and the first of new teams and new ownerships confirmed ahead of Season 5.

Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and SailGP, the global racing championship, have announced a strategic investment to acquire a newly-formed SailGP Team to represent Brazil.

Brazil will join the startline of the global racing championship from the beginning of Season 5, which commences in November 2024.

SailGP and Mubadala’s partnership also extends off the water.

Last month, both organizations announced a new production partnership with Strata Manufacturing, a Mubadala-owned aerospace facility, to develop and manufacture new SailGP hydrofoils and rudders to be introduced in Season 5, as well as other key elements of SailGP’s F50 catamarans.

Beginning Saturday, 22 June, the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix marks the penultimate stop on the Season 4 calendar before the winner-takes-all Grand Final in San Francisco (July 13-14).