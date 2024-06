A third day for the 12mR World Championship, that began in the rain and ended in the sun! Conditions were ideal Thursday morning in Porquerolles.

The fourteen 12mR boats then sailed two races in quick succession. As the wind ran out of steam during the third race, it was cancelled for Group 2 and restarted as soon as the wind picked up again at 14:34 by the race committee.

In the overall rankings after four races, the leaders are : Group 1: Kookaburra II (KA12) and Group 2: Jenetta (K1).