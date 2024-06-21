Superyacht Cup Palma – First day of full fleet racing

The ultra-competitive J Class fleet start was a close encounter of a special kind for the spectators.

The day 2 resuts saw a reversal of fortunes compared to their opening day of two windward-leeward races.

Velsheda — third in both of Wednesday’s races — took the win 2:21 ahead of Rainbow, taking her third second place, with opening day double-victor Svea just 26 seconds behind.

Their combined results have them placed Svea, Rainbow, and Velsheda with 5, 6 and 7 points respectively heading into Friday’s double windward-leeward races.

Racing continues Friday at the Superyacht Cup Palma with Jaquet Droz Race Day, marking the mid-way point of the 2024 edition of Europe’s longest running superyacht regatta.

Meanwhile competitors on the first Pantaenius Race Day of full fleet racing at Superyacht Cup Palma 2024, enjoyed a solid sea breeze delivering reliable racing conditions. with debutants and returnees sharing the honours.

In Class A, the 39m cruiser turned racer Cervo marked her first SYC appearance with an opening race victory, though benefitting from a penalty picked up by the mighty 59m ketch Maximus for making an early start which dropped her and her 50-strong crew to second place ahead of the Hoek Truly Classic duo of Vijonara and Atalante.

In the equally evenly matched Class B, defending Superyacht Cup Palma title holder Rose continued her winning ways, ahead of the Nautor Swan pair Umiko and Dark Horse — only 51 seconds apart after over two and a half hours of racing — with Calabash rounding up the group.