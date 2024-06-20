12mR Worlds – Amazing conditions in Porquerolles for Day 1 racing

First day of racing at the 12mR World Championship in Porquerolles . . . Wednesday’s winners were, Group 1 – Kookaburra II and Group 2: Jenetta.

A peak of 53 knots was recorded by the last competitor to reach port at the end of the first race . . . amazing conditions in Porquerolles at this time of year.

At 10.05am, the race committee gave the first start to the only race of the day.

The conditions were sporty and tough, with an easterly wind of around fifteen knots easing off at the start before strengthening to 40 knots just after the end of the constructed course.

Back in port, the pontoons were abuzz with activity, with all the crews showing great solidarity to help each other and tie up to the pontoon.

Group 1: Kookaburra II (KA12) won the day’s race ahead of French Kiss (F7) and Crusader (K24).

Group 2: Jenetta (K1) won this first race ahead of Northern Light (US14) and Nini Anker (N15).