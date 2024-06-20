Superyacht Cup Palma – Svea takes Back-to-Back wins on Day 1

The Superyacht Cup Palma got underway in fine style on Wednesday with the J Class putting on a show of elegance and power with two windward-leeward races.

Day 1 saw Svea kick things off with back-to-back wins following a short delay as the breeze settled in.

Race 1 saw Svea last to cross the start line, behind her regular sparring partner Velsheda and the newly refitted Rainbow which was making her first racing outing in several years. Svea made a breakout alone to the right of the racecourse, a decisive move which put her on track to take the win by a six-minute margin over Rainbow.

In the second race Svea delivered another outstanding performance with a second victory — though this time only by a minute from Rainbow — with the Swedish flagged yacht putting down a solid marker and making clear her intention of repeating her 2022 class victory.

Velsheda meanwhile, who took J Class honours last year and an overall SYC win in 2018, will no doubt be determined to thwart that ambition starting Thursday.



Perhaps the most satisfied on the opening day was Rainbow with her two second places.

Last seen at SYC in 2014 this was her first competitive outing in a while, with a new and experienced owner out to make a winning debut.

The Superyacht Cup Palma gets fully underway for all racing classes on Thursday with Pantaenius Race Day, the first of three days of full-on racing out on the Bay of Palma.

Superyacht Cup Palma – J-Class Day 1

1st Svea — 1, 1 – – 2pts

2nd Rainbow — 2, 2 – – 4 pts

3rd Velsheda — 3, 3 – – 6 pts