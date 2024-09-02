37th America’s Cup – 12-Metre Class and J-Class yachts have arrived in Barcelona

Between the Challenger Selection Series and the final Match of the 37th America’s Cup, the boats that were once legends of the past America’s Cups have reached Barcelona.

Among these the 12-Metre Class yachts and the “fabulous” J-Class yachts.

While the J-Class yachts will compete in the Class World Championships from 7 to 11 October, the 12-Metre Class yachts will participate in the 17th edition of the Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona from 4 to 7 September, an event dedicated to vintage and classic yachts.

The 12 Metre SI fleet comprises 13 boats-between Grand Prix and Traditional-which will compete in four days of racing .

Among them is Kookaburra II (KA-12), owned by Patrizio Bertelli, which won the Class World Championship last June in Porquerolles.

Onboard are renowned sailors, including several familiar faces from the America’s Cup who have contributed to the fame and successes of Luna Rossa:

Torben Grael, Gabriele Bruni, Matteo Plazzi, Pietro D’Ali, Francesco Binetti Pozzi, Romano Battisti, Manuel Modena, Marcelo Ferreira, Massimo Galli, Alberto Gallina, Michele Gnutti, Giulio Giovanella, Matteo Savelli, Andrea Serpi, Gianni Tognozzi, Paolo Piccione and Filippo Binetti Pozzi.

To highlight the continuity between the America’s Cup of today and that of the past, the AC75 Luna Rossa and the 12-Metre Class Kookaburra II crossed paths in the waters of the 37th America’s Cup, reinforcing the bond between two boats that, in different times and ways, share the same passion and values.

An Olympic Class in 1908, 1912, and 1920, the 12-Metre Class reached the height of its popularity in the post-war period when they were chosen as the America’s Cup boats to replace the gigantic and costly J-Class yachts.

The last yachts of interest, in fact, were those built for the Australian edition of 1987, the last time they raced in the America’s Cup. Among those created under the Third Rule is Kookaburra II.

The boat was built at the Parry shipyard in aluminum alloy and came in third in the 1987 Defender Trials, behind Kookaburra III and Australia IV.

Kookaburra II details: Loa 20.12 m, Lwl 13.38 m, beam 3.79 m, draft 2.68 m, sail area 164 sqm, displacement 24.65 tons.