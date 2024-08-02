Cowes Week day 5: Close racing and clear winners across their first four races

Thursday the faster IRC yachts were competing for the New York Yacht Club Challenge Cup.

For most of the Regatta, two TP52 teams, Tony Langley’s Gladiator, which won the world championship in Newport, Rhode Island a few weeks ago, and Peter Moreton’s Notorious, have dominated competition among the big boats. However James Murray’s Botin 42 Callisto took victory by a comfortable margin.

Only three boats at the entire regatta scored a straight run of first places across their first four races:

Rupert Mander and Gareth Edwards’ Flying 15 Men Behaving Badly, Seville Developments’ First 40 Dusty P, skippered by Richard Patrick, in Performance Cruiser Division B and Richard Dilley’s Grand Soleil 46 Belladonna in Performance Cruiser Division A.

Both the Victory and XOD classes had earlier starts than usual Thursday, with the former getting away cleanly and the XODs at the second attempt after a general recall.

Roger Yeoman’s XOD Xcitation has become consistently faster as the week has progressed and took victory for the first time today, 32 seconds ahead of Penny Fulford’s Madeleine, while Andrew & Donna Cooper and John Boyce’s Athena took third 34 seconds later.

John Tremlett, Tim Copsey and Fraser Graham’s Astralita started the regatta posting three consecutive first places but dropped to 28th Wednesday. They finished sixth Thursday, more than three and a half minutes behind Xcitation.

XODs have a discard after only four races, so Astralita now retains first place overall, but only two points ahead of Richard Faulkner’s Swallow, with Xcitation only one point adrift in third place.

Competition for the class’s most coveted trophy, the Captain’s Cup, is therefore wide open going into the final race, with almost one third of the fleet having a mathematical chance of winning.

Day 6 OA Leading results after 1 August 2024:

OA Big Boat Classes

Black Group Overall 1, YES! (Adam Gosling) 2, COLLATERAL (Ray Mitchell) White Group Overall 1, MEN BEHAVING BADLY (Rupert Mander) 2, NO DRAMAS (Joshua Beadsworth, Ethan Rhodes, Hayden Sewell) 3, SHEARWATER II (Russell Mead) IRC Class 0 1, GLADIATOR (Tony Langley) 2, NOTORIOUS (Peter Morton) 3, VAN UDEN - ROST 3 (Gerd-Jan Poortman) IRC Class 1 1, BULLIT (Julian Metherell) 2, KATABATIC (Lance Adams) 3, BLACK SEAL (Richard Thompson) IRC Class 2 1, BULLDOG (Team Bulldog) 2, JELLYBABY (Jones Family) 3, DAWN TREADER (Ed Bell) IRC Class 3 1, YES! (Adam Gosling) 2, LEON (David Franks) 3, FLYING DOLPHIN (Willem Ellemeet) IRC Class 4 1, FURTHER WEST (Alain Waha & Matt Waite) 2, JAVELIN (Richard Newsom) 3, NIGHTJAR (Libby Finch, Jack & Joe Banks, Penny Jeffcoate) IRC Class 5 1, ARCUS (John Howell & Paul Newell) 2, BETTY (Jon Powell) 3, WINSOME (Mr. Harry J. Heijst) IRC Class 6 1, WHOOPER (Giovanni Belgrano) 2, BANTER (Handley James Families) 3, SCHERZO OF COWES (Peter & Alison Morton) IRC Class 7 1, SUVRETTA (Victoria & Christopher Preston) 2, WASP (Luke Goodall) 3, WIGHT WEDDING (Craig and Emma Dymock) Contessa 32 1, COLLATERAL (Ray Mitchell) 2, ANDAXI (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen) 3, MARY ROSE TUDOR (George Bell) Club Cruiser C 1, ANTIGUA SAILING WEEK (Dan Law) 2, GLADEYE (Maj PJR Chishick) 3, ARTEMIS (David McDonald & John Clark) Club Cruiser D 1, PANDA OF HAMBLE (Barnes & Smyth) 2, WARRIOR (Richard & Ursula Hollis) 3, SCANDAL (Nick Hampton) Club Cruiser Overall 1, ANTIGUA SAILING WEEK (Dan Law) 2, PANDA OF HAMBLE (Barnes & Smyth) 3, WARRIOR (Richard & Ursula Hollis) Keelboat Classes OA Leaders

Daring 1, DOUBLET (Rob Bottomley) 2, DANCER (Kim Orchard) 3, DAUNTLESS (Giles Peckham & Milo Carver) Dragon 1, ECSTATIC (Eric Williams) 2, JERBOA (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox) 3, FIT CHICK (Chris Grosscurth & Jono Brown) Etchells 1, NO DRAMAS (Joshua Beadsworth, Ethan Rhodes, Hayden Sewell) 2, DESPERATE (Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake) 3, SUMO (Camereon Yates) Flying 15 1, MEN BEHAVING BADLY (Rupert Mander) 2, AKARANA (Graham Deegan) 3, FFABULOUS (Chris Brittain) J/70 overall 1, STANDFAST (Simon Patterson) 2, POWERHOUSE (Bertie Fisher) 3, SARDONYX (William Edwards, Ian Dobson) J/109 1, JOULE (Arjen van Leeuwen & Silvy Leijh) 2, JENIE (Charles & Rosie Berry) 3, JUKEBOX (John Smart) Mermaid 1, SHEEN (Anthony Eaton) 2, SIRENA (Ian Prideaux) 3, ZARA (Charles Glanville) Nautor's Swan Trophy 1, SCHERZO OF COWES (Peter & Alison Morton) 2, LUNA (Tim Webb) 3, MERCURY (Ross Eldred) Performance 40 1, BULLDOG (Team Bulldog) 2, SKERMISHER (Jonathan Blanshard & Garfield Smith) 3, LUNA (Tim Webb) Performance Cruiser A 1, BELLADONNA (Richard Dilley) 2, TIAKI (Charles Youngman) 3, INCISOR (Derek, Prince of Pimms) Performance Cruiser B 1, DUSTY P (Seville Developments ltd) 2, ASSARAIN III (Andy Hunt) 3, PANTHER (James Stableford) Performance Cruiser Overall 1, DUSTY P (Seville Developments ltd) 2, BELLADONNA (Richard Dilley) 3, ASSARAIN III (Andy Hunt) Redwing 1, HARLEQUIN (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw) 2, QUAIL (James Wilson) 3, ENIGMA (The Downer Family) SB20 Mini Slam 1, SNOLLYGOSTER (Charlie Laurence-Fuller) 2, TROUBLE & STRIFE (Radley College) 3, FIREFLY (Seb Tattersall) Sigma 33 1, STAN THE BOAT (Toby Gorman) 2, SHADOWFAX (David Rolfe, Clark Rutter, Tom McArdle) 3, PROSPERO OF HAMBLE (Allan Fraser) Sonar 1, JENNY XXX (Simon Clarke) 2, BERTIE (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey) 3, COWES MATCH RACE 1 (Ruby Sunderland) Sonata 1, WASP (Luke Goodall) 2, SONIC (The Leather Family) 3, FIFTH ELEMENT (Jodi Spence) Sportsboat 1, MAKO (Imogen Watkins) 2, WHITE ORYX (Crispin Winser) 3, COOL RUNNINGS (Ross Bowdler) Sunbeam 1, FIREFLY (Stewart Reed) 2, MAISY (Sue Smith) 3, MINTY (Simon Pattersons) Sunsail 41 1, SUNSAIL HELIOS (Deloitte Green) 2, THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLES (California Luffin') 3, RED PENGUIN (Tenzing) Victory 1, SHEARWATER II (Russell Mead) 2, ZADA (Nick Benham, Ian Perryman & Clive Good) 3, ZIVA (Jim Downing) X One Design 1, ASTRALITA (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham) 2, SWALLOW (Richard Faulkner) 3, XCITATION (Roger Yeoman)