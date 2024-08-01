Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 5 – Skiff medal racing abandoned, ILCA 6 & 7 first races and IQFOIL medal fleets

Following two attempts the men’s 49er skiff Medal race was abandoned to Friday, along with the women’s FX skiff Medal race.
Better news for the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) who completed their first two races.
Taking the overall lead is Peruvian Stefano Peschiera with a 6 and 1 to hold a 7 pt lead over reigning Olympic champion Matt Wearn (12 2) of Australia, with third Eduardo Marques (5 11) of Portugal on 16 pts.
Winner of the first race was the Netherlands Duke Bos who is in fifth after a 20th in the second race. Sixth overall is Pavlos Kontides (17 5) of Cyprus.
Britain’s Micky Beckett started on the backfoot with a 19 and 9, to place 11th overall.
Just one race completed for the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) which was won by Louise Cervera of France, second Min Gu of China and third Chiara Benini of italy with Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands in fourth.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove was 17th.
Britain’s Emma Wilson starting off with a win in the womwne’s iQFOil which ultimately put her 31 points clear of the competition.
For topping the standings, Wilson automatically qualified for the Final that will determine which colour medal she gets.
Israel’s Sharon Kantor will progress directly to the Semi-Final race, alongside Italy’s Marta Maggetti, who finished 21 points off Kantor.
The remaining athletes that finished between fourth and tenth will head into the Quarter-Final race that will open the windsurfing action Friday.
The men and women’s iQFOil windsurfers have completed their opening series and the top ten in each fleet will go into their Medal Series Friday.
Overall leading results after Thursday:
Overall iQFOil Women – Leaders after 14 races, 2 discard (provisional)
1st GBR Emma Wilson – – 18 pts
2nd ISR Sharon Kantor – – 49 pts
3rd ITA Marta Maggetti – – 70 pts
4th FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 98 pts
5th PER Maria Belen Bazo German – – 98 pts
6th CZE Katerina Svikova – – 101 pts
7th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 102 pts
8th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein – – 108 pts
9th NZL Veerle Ten Have – – 109 pts
10th CHN Zheng Yan – – 110 pts
Overall iQFOil Men – Leaders after 13 races, 2 discard (provisional)
1st AUS Grae Morris – – 60 pts
2nd ISR Tom Reuveny – – 63 pts
3rd NZL Josh Armit – – 66 pts
4th POL Pawel Tarnowski – – 66 pts
5th NED Luuc van Opzeeland – – 70 pts
6th ITA Nicolo Renna – – 73 pts
7th USA Noah Lyons – – 88 pts
8th GBR Sam Sills – – 88 pts
9th ARU Ethan Westera – – 90 pts
10th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers – – 98 pts
Men’s ILCA 7- Leaders after 2 races (43 entries)
1st PER Stefano Peschiera 6 1 7 pts
2nd AUS Matt Wearn 12 2 14 pts
3rd POR Eduardo Marques 5 11 16 pts
4th CRO Filip Jurisic 13 4 17 pts
5th NED Duko Bos 1 20 21 pts
6th CYP Pavlos Kontides 17 5 22 pts
7th SGP Ryan Lo 15 8 23 pts
8th MNE Milivoj Dukic 3 23 26 pts
9th BEL William de Smet 20 7 27 pts
10th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 8 19 27 pts
11th GBR Michael Beckett 19 9 28 pts
Women’s ILCA 6- Leaders after 1 race (43 entries)
1st FRA Louise Cervera – – 1 pts
2nd CHN Min Gu – – 2 pts
3rd ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 3 pts
4th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 4 pts
5th CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 5 pts
6th IND Nethra Kumanan – – 6 pts
7th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 7 pts
8th IRL Eve McMahon – – 8 pts
9th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 9 pts
10th GER Julia Buessellberg – – 10 pts
GBR 17th Hannah Snellgrove – – 17pts
