Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 5 – Skiff medal racing abandoned, ILCA 6 & 7 first races and IQFOIL medal fleets

Following two attempts the men’s 49er skiff Medal race was abandoned to Friday, along with the women’s FX skiff Medal race.

Better news for the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) who completed their first two races.

Taking the overall lead is Peruvian Stefano Peschiera with a 6 and 1 to hold a 7 pt lead over reigning Olympic champion Matt Wearn (12 2) of Australia, with third Eduardo Marques (5 11) of Portugal on 16 pts.

Winner of the first race was the Netherlands Duke Bos who is in fifth after a 20th in the second race. Sixth overall is Pavlos Kontides (17 5) of Cyprus.

Britain’s Micky Beckett started on the backfoot with a 19 and 9, to place 11th overall.

Just one race completed for the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) which was won by Louise Cervera of France, second Min Gu of China and third Chiara Benini of italy with Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands in fourth.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove was 17th.

Britain’s Emma Wilson starting off with a win in the womwne’s iQFOil which ultimately put her 31 points clear of the competition.

For topping the standings, Wilson automatically qualified for the Final that will determine which colour medal she gets.

Israel’s Sharon Kantor will progress directly to the Semi-Final race, alongside Italy’s Marta Maggetti, who finished 21 points off Kantor.

The remaining athletes that finished between fourth and tenth will head into the Quarter-Final race that will open the windsurfing action Friday.

The men and women’s iQFOil windsurfers have completed their opening series and the top ten in each fleet will go into their Medal Series Friday.

Overall leading results after Thursday:

Overall iQFOil Women – Leaders after 14 races, 2 discard (provisional)

1st GBR Emma Wilson – – 18 pts

2nd ISR Sharon Kantor – – 49 pts

3rd ITA Marta Maggetti – – 70 pts

4th FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 98 pts

5th PER Maria Belen Bazo German – – 98 pts

6th CZE Katerina Svikova – – 101 pts

7th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 102 pts

8th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein – – 108 pts

9th NZL Veerle Ten Have – – 109 pts

10th CHN Zheng Yan – – 110 pts

Overall iQFOil Men – Leaders after 13 races, 2 discard (provisional)

1st AUS Grae Morris – – 60 pts

2nd ISR Tom Reuveny – – 63 pts

3rd NZL Josh Armit – – 66 pts

4th POL Pawel Tarnowski – – 66 pts

5th NED Luuc van Opzeeland – – 70 pts

6th ITA Nicolo Renna – – 73 pts

7th USA Noah Lyons – – 88 pts

8th GBR Sam Sills – – 88 pts

9th ARU Ethan Westera – – 90 pts

10th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers – – 98 pts

Men’s ILCA 7- Leaders after 2 races (43 entries)

1st PER Stefano Peschiera 6 1 7 pts

2nd AUS Matt Wearn 12 2 14 pts

3rd POR Eduardo Marques 5 11 16 pts

4th CRO Filip Jurisic 13 4 17 pts

5th NED Duko Bos 1 20 21 pts

6th CYP Pavlos Kontides 17 5 22 pts

7th SGP Ryan Lo 15 8 23 pts

8th MNE Milivoj Dukic 3 23 26 pts

9th BEL William de Smet 20 7 27 pts

10th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 8 19 27 pts

11th GBR Michael Beckett 19 9 28 pts

Women’s ILCA 6- Leaders after 1 race (43 entries)

1st FRA Louise Cervera – – 1 pts

2nd CHN Min Gu – – 2 pts

3rd ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 3 pts

4th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 4 pts

5th CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 5 pts

6th IND Nethra Kumanan – – 6 pts

7th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 7 pts

8th IRL Eve McMahon – – 8 pts

9th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 9 pts

10th GER Julia Buessellberg – – 10 pts

GBR 17th Hannah Snellgrove – – 17pts

