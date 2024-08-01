Paris 2024 Olympics – First Sailing Medals up for grabs in Marseille

The first sailing medals of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be won today, Thursday, in the 49er and 49erFX skiff events.
Thursday 16:30hrs – 49er and 49erFX Medal Races abandoned for the day.
Thursday 15:57hrs – Men’s 49er Medal Race abandoned again at mark 2 with NED leading.
Thursday 14:03hrs – Men’s 49er Medal Race abandoned at mark 2 with URU leading.
No racing expected before 16:00 hrs.
First men’s ILCA 7 dinghy race won by Duke Bos NED, 2nd Clemente Seguel Lacamara CHN, 3rd Milivoj Dukic MNE.
12th Matt Wearn AUS . . . Micky Beckett 19th.
After successful completion of their 12 race opening series, the top ten competitors in each event will race a final Medal Race. This is a double-points, non-discardable race.
In the men’s 49er, Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain, with 68 pts, leads by 5 pts from Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove with 73 pts, and New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie on 76 pts.
Any of those top seven could win gold.
It is also possible for the top nine could win silver or bronze medals depending on the final finishing positions mix.
In the women’s 49erFX, Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France lead with 67 pts, just two points ahead of the Dutch pair, Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz with 69 pts.
If those two get involved in a match-race, it could let Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler on 74 pts, through to take the gold, or even Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen who have 76 pts.
So two very interesting medal races, with a number of possible outcomes . . . and if the wind plays ball, a great media final to what has been a difficult series with some unexpected results and perhaps more to come.
Men’s 49er Medal Race Start 13:43
Women’s 49erFX Medal Race Start 14:43
Thursday 1 August is also the first day of racing for the men’s ILCA 7 and the women’s ILCA 6 opening race series.
Overall leading results after Wednesday:
Overall 49er Men – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (provisional)
Top 10 race the Medal Race
1st ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel – – 68 pts
2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 73 pts
3rd NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 76 pts
4th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 80 pts
5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 83 pts
6th CRO Sime and Mihovil Fantela – – 85 pts
7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 85 pts
8th SUI Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta – – 92 pts
9th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 94 pts
10th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 95 pts
Overall 49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (provisional)
Top 10 race the Medal Race
1st FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 67 pts
2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 69 pts
3rd SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 74 pts
4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 76 pts
5th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 84 pts
6th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 92 pts
7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 102 pts
8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 102 pts
9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 102 pts
10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 105 pts
