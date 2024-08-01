Paris 2024 Olympics – First Sailing Medals up for grabs in Marseille

The first sailing medals of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be won today, Thursday, in the 49er and 49erFX skiff events.

NEWS UPDATE . . .

Thursday 16:30hrs – 49er and 49erFX Medal Races abandoned for the day.



Thursday 15:57hrs – Men’s 49er Medal Race abandoned again at mark 2 with NED leading.



Thursday 14:03hrs – Men’s 49er Medal Race abandoned at mark 2 with URU leading.

No racing expected before 16:00 hrs.

First men’s ILCA 7 dinghy race won by Duke Bos NED, 2nd Clemente Seguel Lacamara CHN, 3rd Milivoj Dukic MNE.

12th Matt Wearn AUS . . . Micky Beckett 19th.

After successful completion of their 12 race opening series, the top ten competitors in each event will race a final Medal Race. This is a double-points, non-discardable race.

In the men’s 49er, Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain, with 68 pts, leads by 5 pts from Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove with 73 pts, and New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie on 76 pts.

Any of those top seven could win gold.

It is also possible for the top nine could win silver or bronze medals depending on the final finishing positions mix.

In the women’s 49erFX, Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France lead with 67 pts, just two points ahead of the Dutch pair, Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz with 69 pts.

If those two get involved in a match-race, it could let Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler on 74 pts, through to take the gold, or even Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen who have 76 pts.

So two very interesting medal races, with a number of possible outcomes . . . and if the wind plays ball, a great media final to what has been a difficult series with some unexpected results and perhaps more to come.

Men’s 49er Medal Race Start 13:43

Women’s 49erFX Medal Race Start 14:43

Thursday 1 August is also the first day of racing for the men’s ILCA 7 and the women’s ILCA 6 opening race series.

Overall leading results after Wednesday:

Overall 49er Men – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (provisional)

Top 10 race the Medal Race

1st ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel – – 68 pts

2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 73 pts

3rd NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 76 pts

4th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 80 pts

5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 83 pts

6th CRO Sime and Mihovil Fantela – – 85 pts

7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 85 pts

8th SUI Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta – – 92 pts

9th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 94 pts

10th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 95 pts

Overall 49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (provisional)

Top 10 race the Medal Race

1st FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 67 pts

2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 69 pts

3rd SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 74 pts

4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 76 pts

5th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 84 pts

6th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 92 pts

7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 102 pts

8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 102 pts

9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 102 pts

10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 105 pts

