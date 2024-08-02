Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 6 – Medal day for Skiffs and Windsurfers as 470 join ILAC racing

Friday become a maxi medal day for the sailing after the abandonement of the 49er and 49erFX Medal races on Thursday.
Their medal racing will be rerun together with the Medal Series for the men and women’s iQFOil windsurfers.
If successful this will result in the first sailing medals of the Paris Games.
The mixed 470 dinghy will also started their racing Friday, joining the ILCA 6 and 7 single hander dinghies who managed their first racing Thursday.
The windsurfer Medal Series was eventually postponed to Saturday
Spain take the 49er Gold . . . Diego Botin and Florian Trittel
Silver for Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie
Bronze for Ian Barrows and Hans Henken
After the Dutch took wrong 49erFX finish line, Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz corrected to win the first sailing Gold of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Silver for Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden
Bronze for Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France
Overall 49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race (provisional)
GOLD ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul – – 2 – – 70 pts
SILVER NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 6 – – 82 pts
BRONZE USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 8 – – 88 pts
4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 18 – – 91 pts
5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 10 – – 93 pts
6th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 4 – – 99 pts
7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 14 – – 99 pts
8th SUI Sebastien and Schneiter Arno de Planta – – 12 – – 104 pts
9th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 22 OCS – – 107 pts
10th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 16 – – 110 pts
Overall 49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race (provisional)
GOLD NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 6 – – 74 pts
SILVER SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 2 – – 76 pts
BRONZE FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 12 – – 79 pts
4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 16 – – 92 pts
5th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 4 – – 95 pts
6th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 14 – – 98 pts
7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 8 – – 109 pts
8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 10 – – 112 pts
9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 18 – – 120 pts
10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 20 – – 125 pts
Overall iQFOil Women – Leaders after 14 races, 2 discard (provisional)
1st GBR Emma Wilson – – 18 pts
2nd ISR Sharon Kantor – – 49 pts
3rd ITA Marta Maggetti – – 70 pts
4th FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 98 pts
5th PER Maria Belen Bazo German – – 98 pts
6th CZE Katerina Svikova – – 101 pts
7th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 102 pts
8th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein – – 108 pts
9th NZL Veerle Ten Have – – 109 pts
10th CHN Zheng Yan – – 110 pts
Overall iQFOil Men – Leaders after 13 races, 2 discard (provisional)
1st AUS Grae Morris – – 60 pts
2nd ISR Tom Reuveny – – 63 pts
3rd NZL Josh Armit – – 66 pts
4th POL Pawel Tarnowski – – 66 pts
5th NED Luuc van Opzeeland – – 70 pts
6th ITA Nicolo Renna – – 73 pts
7th USA Noah Lyons – – 88 pts
8th GBR Sam Sills – – 88 pts
9th ARU Ethan Westera – – 90 pts
10th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers – – 98 pts
Related Post . . .
Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 5 – Skiff medal racing abandoned, ILCA 6 & 7 first races and IQFOIL medal fleets