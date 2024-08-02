Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 6 – Medal day for Skiffs and Windsurfers as 470 join ILAC racing

Friday become a maxi medal day for the sailing after the abandonement of the 49er and 49erFX Medal races on Thursday.

Their medal racing will be rerun together with the Medal Series for the men and women’s iQFOil windsurfers.

If successful this will result in the first sailing medals of the Paris Games.

The mixed 470 dinghy will also started their racing Friday, joining the ILCA 6 and 7 single hander dinghies who managed their first racing Thursday.

The windsurfer Medal Series was eventually postponed to Saturday

Spain take the 49er Gold . . . Diego Botin and Florian Trittel

Silver for Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie

Bronze for Ian Barrows and Hans Henken

After the Dutch took wrong 49erFX finish line, Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz corrected to win the first sailing Gold of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Silver for Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden

Bronze for Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France

Overall 49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race (provisional)

GOLD ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul – – 2 – – 70 pts

SILVER NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 6 – – 82 pts

BRONZE USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 8 – – 88 pts

4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 18 – – 91 pts

5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 10 – – 93 pts

6th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 4 – – 99 pts

7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 14 – – 99 pts

8th SUI Sebastien and Schneiter Arno de Planta – – 12 – – 104 pts

9th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 22 OCS – – 107 pts

10th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 16 – – 110 pts

Overall 49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race (provisional)

GOLD NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 6 – – 74 pts

SILVER SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 2 – – 76 pts

BRONZE FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 12 – – 79 pts

4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 16 – – 92 pts

5th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 4 – – 95 pts

6th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 14 – – 98 pts

7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 8 – – 109 pts

8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 10 – – 112 pts

9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 18 – – 120 pts

10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 20 – – 125 pts

Overall iQFOil Women – Leaders after 14 races, 2 discard (provisional)

1st GBR Emma Wilson – – 18 pts

2nd ISR Sharon Kantor – – 49 pts

3rd ITA Marta Maggetti – – 70 pts

4th FRA Helene Noesmoen – – 98 pts

5th PER Maria Belen Bazo German – – 98 pts

6th CZE Katerina Svikova – – 101 pts

7th POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 102 pts

8th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein – – 108 pts

9th NZL Veerle Ten Have – – 109 pts

10th CHN Zheng Yan – – 110 pts

Overall iQFOil Men – Leaders after 13 races, 2 discard (provisional)

1st AUS Grae Morris – – 60 pts

2nd ISR Tom Reuveny – – 63 pts

3rd NZL Josh Armit – – 66 pts

4th POL Pawel Tarnowski – – 66 pts

5th NED Luuc van Opzeeland – – 70 pts

6th ITA Nicolo Renna – – 73 pts

7th USA Noah Lyons – – 88 pts

8th GBR Sam Sills – – 88 pts

9th ARU Ethan Westera – – 90 pts

10th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers – – 98 pts

Related Post . . .

Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 5 – Skiff medal racing abandoned, ILCA 6 & 7 first races and IQFOIL medal fleets

Paris 2024 Olympics – Beckett feeling the pressure?