Paris 2024 Olympics – Final Sailing Results from Marseille

Final Medal race/series results of the Paris 2024 Olympics
All the Olympic sailing events have a Medal Race or Series to decide the final podium medals. And not just one system but three different ways to decide who has won the medals.
Three ways to win an Olympic sailing medal
Men’s Windsurfer iQFOil after Medal Series
GOLD ISR Tom Reuveny
SILVER AUS Grae Morris
BRONZE NED Luuc van Opzeeland
4th NZL Josh Armit
5th GBR Sam Sills
6th ITA Nicolo Renna
7th SUI Elia Colombo
8th ARU Ethan Westera
9th USA Noah Lyons
10th POL Pawel Tarnowski
Women’s Windsurfer iQFOil after Medal Series
GOLD ITA Marta Maggetti
SILVER ISR Sharon Kantor
BRONZE GBR Emma Wilson
4th PER Maria Belen Bazo German
5th CHN Zheng Yan
6th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein
7th FRA Helene Noesmoen
8th POL Maja Dziarnowska
9th CZE Katerina Svikova
10th NZL Veerle Ten Have
Overall 49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race
GOLD ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul– – 70 pts
SILVER NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 82 pts
BRONZE USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 88 pts
4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 91 pts
5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 93 pts
6th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 99 pts
7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 99 pts
8th SUI Sebastien and Schneiter Arno de Planta – – 104 pts
9th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 107 pts
10th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 110 pts
Overall 49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race
GOLD NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 74 pts
SILVER SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 76 pts
BRONZE FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 79 pts
4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 92 pts
5th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 95 pts
6th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 98 pts
7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 109 pts
8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 112 pts
9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 120 pts
10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 125 pts
GBR 16th Freya Black & Saskia Tidey
