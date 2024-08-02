Paris 2024 Olympics – Final Sailing Results from Marseille

Final Medal race/series results of the Paris 2024 Olympics

All the Olympic sailing events have a Medal Race or Series to decide the final podium medals. And not just one system but three different ways to decide who has won the medals.

Three ways to win an Olympic sailing medal

Men’s Windsurfer iQFOil after Medal Series



GOLD ISR Tom Reuveny

SILVER AUS Grae Morris

BRONZE NED Luuc van Opzeeland

4th NZL Josh Armit

5th GBR Sam Sills

6th ITA Nicolo Renna

7th SUI Elia Colombo

8th ARU Ethan Westera

9th USA Noah Lyons

10th POL Pawel Tarnowski

Women’s Windsurfer iQFOil after Medal Series

GOLD ITA Marta Maggetti

SILVER ISR Sharon Kantor

BRONZE GBR Emma Wilson

4th PER Maria Belen Bazo German

5th CHN Zheng Yan

6th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein

7th FRA Helene Noesmoen

8th POL Maja Dziarnowska

9th CZE Katerina Svikova

10th NZL Veerle Ten Have

Overall 49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race



GOLD ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul– – 70 pts

SILVER NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 82 pts

BRONZE USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 88 pts

4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 91 pts

5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 93 pts

6th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 99 pts

7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 99 pts

8th SUI Sebastien and Schneiter Arno de Planta – – 104 pts

9th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 107 pts

10th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 110 pts

Overall 49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race



GOLD NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 74 pts

SILVER SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 76 pts

BRONZE FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 79 pts

4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 92 pts

5th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 95 pts

6th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 98 pts

7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 109 pts

8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 112 pts

9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 120 pts

10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 125 pts

GBR 16th Freya Black & Saskia Tidey

