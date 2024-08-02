Paris 2024 Olympics – First Paris Sailing Golds to Holland and Spain

The first Olympic sailing medals were won in Marseille by the 49er and 49erFX Skiff classes.

First up were Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of the Netherlands taking 49erFX Gold, with Silver for Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden and Bronze for Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France.

This was followed by 49er Skiff Gold for Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain, with Silver for Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand and Bronze for Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA.

Both Medal races produced incidents and upsets.

In the women Aanholt and Annette almost came to grif when they took the wrong finish line, before realising and having to drop their kite to recover, as Sweden sweept accross the correct line. The Dutch pair crossed third, good enough to maintain the first sailing Gold of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the men’s 49er, three boats were over at the start, including Ireland who were in with a chance of silver.

That opened the way for the Kiwis to power away, finishing third and taking the silver, with Ireland finishing ninth and fourth overall.

Britain finished 7th in the men and 16th in the women.

Overall 49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race



GOLD NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 6 – – 74 pts

SILVER SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 2 – – 76 pts

BRONZE FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 12 – – 79 pts

4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 16 – – 92 pts

5th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 4 – – 95 pts

6th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 14 – – 98 pts

7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 8 – – 109 pts

8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 10 – – 112 pts

9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 18 – – 120 pts

10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 20 – – 125 pts

GBR 16th Freya Black & Saskia Tidey

Overall 49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race



GOLD ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul – – 2 – – 70 pts

SILVER NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 6 – – 82 pts

BRONZE USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 8 – – 88 pts

4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 18 – – 91 pts

5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 10 – – 93 pts

6th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 4 – – 99 pts

7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 14 – – 99 pts

8th SUI Sebastien and Schneiter Arno de Planta – – 12 – – 104 pts

9th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela – – 22 OCS – – 107 pts

10th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 16 – – 110 pts