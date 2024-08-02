Paris 2024 Olympics – Tricky start for Beckett on first day of ILCA and 470 racing

The ILCA 6 (Radial) and 7 (Laser) completed their second day of racing in Marseille where they were joined by the new kids on the block . . . the Mixed 470 dinghy.

The men’s ILCA 7 has now completed four races and all is not going to (GBR) plan.

This was expected to be a showdown between Micky Beckett and the Tokyo winner, Australian Matt Wearn. Beckett won silver at the 2023 Worlds and the Olympic Test Event in Marseille, but in both events the gold went to Wearn.

Now after four races Wearn (12 2 1 -18) is top of the leaderboard with 15 pts and three clear of Croatia’s Filip Jurisic (13 4 -32 1), while Beckett (-19 9 15 8) is back in 12th with 32 pts.

As the scores indicate the conditions have not been easy for anyone, maybe the forecast overnight Mistral will clear the air.

In the women’s ILCA 6, with three race completed, multi-medalist Marit Bouwmeester (-4 1 2) of Holland leads from Louise Cervera (1 -24 4) of France with Monika Mikkola (-18 2 5) of Finland third.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (17 -20 6) is in 14th in the 43 strong fleet.

Out on the water for the first time as an Olympic event was the mixed 470.

Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (2 1) are leading after two races with Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (5 6) in second, and Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (8 4) of Germany third.

The other race winner was the Swiss pair Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler (BFD 1).

Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube have had a great start and are 6th with a 2 and 16.