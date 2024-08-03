Cowes Week day 5: Classic finale on the Royal Yacht Squadron line

A spectacular final day of racing at Cowes concluded with a classic downwind finish against the tide on the Royal Yacht Squadron line.

Competitors sailed tight into the beach off the Green in a thick and fast procession that lasted for hours.

They were led home by Jo Richards’ 27ft H-Boat Woof, creeping along the shore under spinnaker, less than a boat length off the rocks below the RYS Platform, to take to take line honours in IRC Class 7.

He also won today’s race on corrected time, his fourth victory of the week.

However, overall class winner is Victoria and Chris Preston’s 100 year old classic West Solent One Design Suvretta, while Craig and Emma Dymock’s H-Boat Wight Wedding took second place just two and a half points behind.

Final OA Leading results after 2 August 2024:

Black Group Overall

1, YES! (Adam Gosling)

2, COLLATERAL (Ray Mitchell)

3, WHOOPER (Giovanni Belgrano)

White Group Overall

1, MEN BEHAVING BADLY (Rupert Mander)

2, NO DRAMAS (Joshua Beadsworth Andy Beadsworth Ethan Rhodes Hayden Sewell)

3, SHEARWATER II (Russell Mead)

IRC Class 0

1, GLADIATOR (Tony Langley)

2, NOTORIOUS (Peter Morton)

3, CALLISTO (James Murray)

IRC Class 1

1, KATABATIC (Lance Adams)

2, BULLIT (Julian Metherell)

3, BLACK SEAL (Richard Thompson)

IRC Class 2

1, JELLYBABY (Jones Family)

2, BULLDOG (Team Bulldog)

3, DAWN TREADER (Ed Bell)

IRC Class 3

1, YES! (Adam Gosling)

2, LEON (David Franks)

3, FLYING DOLPHIN (Willem Ellemeet)

IRC Class 4

1, FURTHER WEST (Alain Waha & Matt Waite)

2, JAVELIN (Richard Newsom)

3, NIGHTJAR (Libby Finch, Jack & Joe Banks, Penny Jeffcoate)

IRC Class 5

1, ARCUS (John Howell & Paul Newell)

2, BETTY (Jon Powell)

3, CETEWAYO (David Murrin)

IRC Class 6

1, WHOOPER (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, BANTER (Handley James Families)

3, SCHERZO OF COWES (Peter & Alison Morton)

IRC Class 7

1, SUVRETTA (Victoria & Christopher Preston)

2, WIGHT WEDDING (Craig and Emma Dymock)

3, HASTA LA VISTA (Rick White, Pete Overton, Rob Edwards & Andy Brown)

Contessa 32

1, COLLATERAL (Ray Mitchell)

2, ANDAXI (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

3, MARY ROSE TUDOR (George Bell)

Club Cruiser C

1, ANTIGUA SAILING WEEK (Dan Law)

2, ARTEMIS (David McDonald & John Clark)

3, GLADEYE (Maj PJR Chishick)

Club Cruiser D

1, PANDA OF HAMBLE (Barnes & Smyth)

2, WARRIOR (Richard & Ursula Hollis)

3, SCANDAL (Nick Hampton)

Club Cruiser Overall

1, ANTIGUA SAILING WEEK (Dan Law)

2, PANDA OF HAMBLE (Barnes & Smyth)

3, WARRIOR (Richard & Ursula Hollis)

Keelboat Classes OA Leaders

Daring

1, DAUNTLESS (Giles Peckham & Milo Carver)

2, DOUBLET (Rob Bottomley)

3, DREAMER (Lavinia Perry & Duncan Byatt)

Dragon

1, ECSTATIC (Eric Williams)

2, JERBOA (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

3, FIT CHICK (Chris Grosscurth & Jono Brown)

Etchells

1, NO DRAMAS (Joshua Beadsworth Andy Beadsworth Ethan Rhodes Hayden Sewell)

2, EXABYTE (Shaun Frohlich)

3, DESPERATE (Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake)

Flying 15

1, MEN BEHAVING BADLY (Rupert Mander)

2, AKARANA (Graham Deegan)

3, FARFALLINA (Rob Goddard & Arlo Braund)

J/70 overall

1, STANDFAST (Simon Patterson)

2, POWERHOUSE (Bertie Fisher)

3, SARDONYX (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

J/109

1, JOULE (Arjen van Leeuwen & Silvy Leijh)

2, JUKEBOX (John Smart)

3, JENIE (Charles & Rosie Berry)

Mermaid

1, ZARA (Charles Glanville)

2, SHEEN (Anthony Eaton)

3, SIRENA (Ian Prideaux)

Nautor’s Swan Trophy

1, SCHERZO OF COWES (Peter & Alison Morton)

2, LUNA (Tim Webb)

3, MERCURY (Ross Eldred)

Performance 40

1, BULLDOG (Team Bulldog)

2, SKERMISHER (Jonathan Blanshard & Garfield Smith)

3, LUNA (Tim Webb)

Performance Cruiser A

1, BELLADONNA (Richard Dilley)

2, TIAKI (Charles Youngman)

3, INCISOR (Derek, Prince of Pimms)

Performance Cruiser B

1, DUSTY P (Seville Developments ltd)

2, ASSARAIN III (Andy Hunt)

3, PANTHER (James Stableford)

Performance Cruiser Overall

1, DUSTY P (Seville Developments ltd)

2, BELLADONNA (Richard Dilley)

3, ASSARAIN III (Andy Hunt)

Redwing

1, HARLEQUIN (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

2, ENIGMA (The Downer Family)

3, QUAIL (James Wilson)

SB20 Mini Slam

1, SNOLLYGOSTER (Charlie Laurence-Fuller)

2, FIREFLY (Seb Tattersall)

3, FLUTTERGRUB (Melanie Clarke)

Sigma 33

1, STAN THE BOAT (Toby Gorman)

2, SHADOWFAX (David Rolfe, Clark Rutter, Tom McArdle)

3, PROSPERO OF HAMBLE (Allan Fraser)

Sonar

1, BERTIE (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

2, JENNY XXX (Simon Clarke)

3, ACF DOLPHIN (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

Sonata

1, WASP (Luke Goodall)

2, SONIC (The Leather Family)

3, DICK DASTARDLY (Dawn Bee)

Sportsboat

1, MAKO (Imogen Watkins)

2, COOL RUNNINGS (Ross Bowdler)

3, WHITE ORYX (Crispin Winser)

Sunbeam

1, FIREFLY (Stewart Reed)

2, MINTY (Simon Pattersons)

3, MAISY (Sue Smith)

Sunsail 41

1, SUNSAIL HELIOS (Deloitte Green)

2, THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLES (California Luffin’)

3, RED PENGUIN (Tenzing)

Victory

1, SHEARWATER II (Russell Mead)

2, ZADA (Nick Benham, Ian Perryman & Clive Good)

3, ZIVA (Jim Downing)

X One Design

1, ASTRALITA (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham)

2, SWALLOW (Richard Faulkner)

3, XCITATION (Roger Yeoman)