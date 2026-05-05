SailGP’s Racing on the Edge returns with a deep-dive into the 2026 opening events

As the SailGP teams prepare to race this weekend at the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, episode 1 of the 2026 Season of Racing on the Edge is released.

Since its debut in 2021, Racing on the Edge has amassed more than 10 million viewers across 40-plus episodes. In 2025 over 200,000 hours were watched, the equivalent of more than 24.7 years of Racing on the Edge content viewed in a single year.

The 2026 Season builds on that platform with eight new episodes, each one peeling back another layer of elite performance at the sport’s cutting edge.

The most character-driven Racing on the Edge produced, the opener goes even further behind the scenes, leaning heavily on the woes of the Kiwi Black Foils team.

The latest edition opens with a reminder of the disastrous end to the 2025 Championship for the New Zealand Black Foils team, with their third consecutive Grand Final loss – this one to the Brits – before diving deep into their continuing catastrophic season.

The Kiwi boat was wrecked in event three, leaving them shore side for Rio and missing at least two more league events – Bermuda and New York – while a new F50 is constructed at the SailGP Technologies UK plant, with the late June, event in Halifax, Canada now looking the earliest return date.



Can they come back from such a wipe-out . . . maybe not this season but you can be sure Racing on the Edge will be there to dig ever deeper as they try!

The next Rolex SailGP Championship event is the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix taking place this weekend, 9-10 May on the iconic Great Sound.

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