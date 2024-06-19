International 14 POW Week – 2024 Final Overall

Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald completed their overall victory at International 14 POW Week, in addition to their fourth consecutive POW Cup win.

The Itchenor SC pair won the week hosted at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, with 7 pts (excluding the POW) ahead of Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary on 11 pts, with Martin Jones and Harry Kenerdy in third with 14 pts.

Rounding out the top six: Fourth Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait with 22 pts, fifth George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman with 24 pts and sixth the Canadian pair Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux on 34 pts.

Benchmark for the class is the Prince of Wales Cup, presented in 1927 and won 12 times by Stewart Morris (1909 – 1991).

Other 2024 POW Week Class winners:

Old Boats – SeaWitch 935 – James Vaughan and Alastair Wilson.

International 14 POW Week 2024 (21 entries) after 6 races excluding POW

1st GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald – Itchenor SC – – 10 7 pts

2nd GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – Itchenor SC – – 31 11 pts

3rd GBR 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kenerdy – Itchenor SC – – 40 14 pts

4th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – Itchenor SC – – 33 22 pts

5th GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – Itchenor SC – – 55 24 pts

6th CAN 625 Lauren Laventure and JASON LEMIEUX – Royal Canadian YC – – 54 34 pts

7th CAN 623 Peter Hayward and Chris Leigh – Royal Canadian YC – – 68 38 pts

8th GBR 1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – Itchenor SC – – 72 48 pts

9th GBR 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Dan Johnson – Itchenor SC – – 96 59 pts

10th GBR 1530 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins – Chew Valley lake – – 90 61 pts

11th GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – Royal Yacht Squadron – – 91 64 pts

12th GBR 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – Itchenor SC – – 108 71 pts

13th CAN 624 Greg Loffree and Sam Bonin – Royal Canadian YC – – 119 75 pts

14th GBR 1548 Julian Pearson and Freddie Cavell – Hayling Island SC – – 121 77 pts

15th GBR 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton – Itchenor SC – – 128 84 pts

16th GBR 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – Itchenor SC – – 136 92 pts

17th GBR 1544 James Cunnison and Nick Prince – Royal Thames YC – – 144 100 pts

18th GBR 1566 Charles Duchesne and Tash Gladman – Itchenor SC – – 146 102 pts

19th IRL 1487 Chris Bateman and Rob Bateman – MBSC – – 131 103 pts

20th ITA 1547 Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani – Itchenor SC – – 140 103 pts

21st GBR 1572 Peter Bromley and Hugh maclean – Thorney island – – 147 110 pts

