Truswell and FitzGerald defend International 14 Prince of Wales Cup 2024

Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald of Itchenor SC successfully defended the International 14 Prince of Wales Cup.

In a much reduced fleet Truswell and FitzGerald finished ahead of Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett with Dou Pattison and Mark Tait completing the podium.

Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux of Canada were fourth, Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle fifth, Chris and Rob Batemanand of Ireland sixth, and Alex Knight and Rob Higgins seventh.

George and Jack Yeoman, Robin and Martin Pascal, Andy FitzGerald and Dan Johnson, and Peter Bromley and Hugh Maclean failed to finish.

The POW Cup winner is the International 14 National Champion. The result does not count for the overall POW week result.

International 14 Prince of Wales Cup 2024 (11 Starters)

1st GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Ed FitzGerald – – 1 pts

2nd GBR1569 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – – 2 pts

3rd GBR1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – – 3 pts

4th CAN625 Lauren Laventure and JASON LEMIEUX – – 4 pts

5th GBR1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 5 pts

6th IRL1487 Chris Bateman and Rob Bateman – – 6 pts

7th GBR 1530 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins – – 7 pts

8th GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – DNF pts

8th GBR 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – DNF pts

8th GBR 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Dan Johnson – – RET pts

8th GBR 1572 Peter Bromley and Hugh maclean – – DNF pts

