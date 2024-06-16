Ghio and Spanu are crowned European Champions

Mathis Ghio [FRA] and Maddalena Spanu [ITA] are the new Formula Wing European Champions.

Conditions didn’t allow for the Golden Ticket Race to run; Julia Repschlager [GER] and Jeremiah Mcdonald [NZL] retained their 10th position spot from the fleet racing and progressed to medal series.

Wind eventually filled in to enable an exhilarating medal series to be completed.

Low cloud and a touch of drizzle made for a very atmospheric day in Silvaplana. With the wind not filling in until 14:00, there was sadly no time to run the highly anticipated Golden Ticket long distance race.

This meant that Repschlager [GER] and Jeremiah Mcdonald [NZL] could kept their 10th place spots and thus progressed into the semi-finals.

Going into the women’s semi-finals with a one-win advantage was Anais Desjardins [FRA]. The recently retired Formula Kite racer proceeded to win both races to put her through to the final alongside Hayley Chan [HKG].

Already on two race wins after a dominating performance all week, Spanu then managed to win the one race she needed to secure the European title. Chan and Desjardins joined Orane Ceris [FRA] and Maddalena Spanu [ITA] for the final.

The men’s semi-finals were wrapped up swiftly, with top seeds Bastien Escofet [FRA] and Alessandro Tomasi [ITA] winning their respective semis in just one race each. This allowed them to progress to the four-rideinal, where they joined the Frenchmen Oscar Leclair and Mathis Ghio.

In the final Ghio won the one race he needed to be crowned European Champion.

Final RESULTS MEN

1. Mathis Ghio – FRA – GOLD

2. Oscar Leclair – FRA – SILVER

3. Alessandro Jose Tomasi – ITA – BRONZE

Final RESULTS WOMEN

1. Maddalena Spanu – ITA – GOLD

2. Marta Monge – ITA – SILVER

3. Hayley Chan – HKG – BRONZE