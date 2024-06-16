Peter Morton wins wet and wild Round the Island Race

The battle for the coveted Gold Roman Bowl was won by Peter Morton and his crew on TP52 Notorious

Morton and his team also won the Observer Trophy for Monohull Line Honours.

Local Cowes resident Peter Morton, owner and skipper of Notorious said: “This is one of the world’s greatest races and every year I look forward to it. Yesterday was special and the toughest one I’ve done.”

“It’s 40 years ago since I won the Gold Roman Bowl on a little 25ft boat called ‘Odd Job’ which was the smallest boat in the fleet, so this year was very special for me.”

It was certainly a race to remember with crews battling the heavy conditions, especially around the Needles and the reach to St Catherine’s Point.



Race Director, Dave Atkinson said: “This race was a challenge for both the competitors and the Race Team at the Island Sailing Club, with the safety and well-being of the crews being the main priority.”

The first boat to cross the finish line was the multihull Highland Fling 18, which completed the race in 3 hours, 39 minutes and 5 seconds and wins the Freedom Challenge Bowl (Line Honours for Multihull Grand Prix & MOCRA Racing Classes).

For race information, images and videos from the day visit the event website and on social media @roundtheisland and #RoundTheIsland #RaceForAll.

The 2025 edition of the race will be on Saturday 21 June.