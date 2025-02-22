Rán wins Antigua 360 Race and RORC Nelson’s Cup Series

Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek 52 Rán won the Antigua 360 Race overall, maintaining Team Rán’s perfect score to also win the RORC Nelson’s Cup Series.

Frederic Puzin’s Carkeek 54 Daguet 5 crossed the line less than two minutes after Rán to take the race runner-up. Jon Desmond’s PAC 52 Final Final corrected out to take third.

The podium for IRC One matched the overall podium.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Antigua 360 Race, organised with the Antigua Yacht Club, started on time from Fort Charlotte as the final climax of the 2025 RORC Nelson’s Cup Series.

35 teams from 16 countries battled it out in a 48nm showdown around Antigua.

Congratulations to all of the Class winners for the Antigua 360 Race including Wendy Schmidt’s Botin 85 Deep Blue, Bob Manchester’s J/133 Vamoose and Tom Kassberg’s ORC 50 Malolo.

66 teamswill take part in the RORC Caribbean 600 which starts on Monday 24 February.

