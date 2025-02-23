Contender World Championship – Willcock leads into final day

Heading into the final day, the Contender World Championship has Britain’s Graeme Willcox with a one point lead.

Soren Dulong Andreasen of Denmark won Saturday’s race 6 to close on Willcox who finished fourth.

These two have a ten point advantage as they prepare for the final day of racing on Sunday 23 February.

In third overall is Rene Heynen of Holland, a third place finish taking him ahead of Simon Mussell who had to count his 16th finish.

Antonio Lambertini of Italy took second behind Andreasen, but has to count a 37 which puts him in eighth overall.

The Contender World events are taking place at the Pensacola Yacht Club, Pensacola, Florida, USA.

Ten races are scheduled, with a second discard after race 9.

2024 Contender World Championship – Leaders (36 entries) provisional

1st GBR Graeme Willcox – – 2 3 [4] 2 1 4 – – 12 pts

2nd DEN Soren Dulong Andreasen – – [5] 5 1 1 5 1 – – 13 pts

3rd NED Rene Heynen – – 7 8 2 3 [16] 3 – – 23 pts

4th GBR Simon Mussell – – 1 2 9 4 [17] 16 – – 32 pts

5th GBR Tom Hooton – – 6 6 11 5 [14] 6 – – 34 pts

6th NED Paul Verhallen – – 4 4 17 10 4 [19] – – 39T pts

7th GBR Nick Noble – – 9 7 6 7 [10] 10 – – 39T pts

8th ITA Antonio Lambertini – – 3 1 5 [37] 37 2 – – 48 pts

9th NED Winfred Westerman – – 10 10 [15] 12 13 8 – – 53 pts

10th NED Robert Wiedemeijer – – 14 15 [37] 8 8 17 – – 62 pts

Full world results here . . .