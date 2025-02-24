Olympic Classes complete Lanzarote early season regatta

The early season Lanzarote International Regatta for the Olympic Classes completed on Sunday 23 February.

No British crews took part in the Regatta, they will not join the Olympic class circuit until the Palma Mallorca regatta at the end of March.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca, the opening regatta of the Sailing Grand Slam circuit opens on the 28 March 2025.

Earlier in the week the eleven strong 49er fleet had completed their racing with victory for Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski of Poland.

In the 470 mixed fleet everything was decided in the final race. The top two crews both started well, but a capsize by Spain’s Silvia Mas and Alex Marsans ruined their chances of finishing ahead of Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao of Portugal.

Costa and Joao took the finall race win and the overall title, Mas and Marsans finished fifth and second overall, with Beatriz Gago and Rodolfo Pires third.

In the ILCA 7, Dutchman Duko Bos sealed the top overall standing after two final races.

Second overall was Montenegrin Mikivoj Dukic, and third Dutchman Thomas van Ofwegen managed to sneak onto the podium with a final race win to take bronze.

Twenty crews from the popular local Snipe class also raced the weekend, won by Gustavo del Castillo and Christian Sanchez.

Final podiums 2025 Lanzarote International Regatta

49er – Final podium (11 entries)

1st POL 1 Dominik BUKSAK / Adam GLOGOWSKI – – 39 pts

2nd POL 702 Tytus BUTOWSKI / Borys PODUMIS – – 53 pts

3rd USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS / Trevor BORNARTH – – 61 pts

470 Mixed – Final podium (5 entries)

1. Diogo Costa/Carolina Joao (POR) – – 21 pts

2. Silvia Mas/Alex Marsans (ESP) – – 24 pts

3. Beatriz Gago/Rodolfo Pires (POR) – – 28 pts

ILCA 7 – Final podium (31 entries)

1. Duko Bos (NED) – – 39 pts

2. Mikivoj Dukic (MNE) – – 61 pts

3. Thomas van Ofwegen (NED) – – 71 pts

Snipe – Final Podium (20 entries)

1. Gustavo del Castillo/Christian Sanchez (RCNGC/RCNA) – – 3 pts

2. Miguel A. Naveran/Lucho Hernandez (RCNA) – – 6 pts

3. Rafael Lasso/Gonzalo Morales (CDN Castillo del Aguila) – – 8 pts

Full results available here . . .