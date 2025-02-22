Do the maths – First changes to Portsmouth Yardstick mathematic formula in 30 years

2025 marks a significant step in the latest Portsmouth Yardstick (PY) numbers evolution, with first changes to how the system calculates PY since 1995.

Used around the world, the PY tool aims to level the playing field in competitive sailing, based on a boats relative performance set against the other boats they race with, making it easier for a variety of different boats and classes to compete equally against one another . . . [The holy grail of handicap dinghy racing]

Following work with Sheffield Hallam University to evaluate the tool against the current state of participation, this year marks the first change to how the system calculates PY in 30 years.

In order to score a PY handicap race each boats elapsed time (time taken to sail around the race course) must be converted to a corrected time (time converted based on a boats PY number).

This is done by applying a simple correction calculation to each boats elapsed time.

The PY analysis tool applies basic criteria when assessing an individual race:

It must have more than three finishers

Feature more than one class

And have a race duration of over 20 minutes.

From this data, the top 66% of finishers are used to calculate the average corrected time, with only those finishing within 105% of this time included in the PY calculations.

Following a review by Sheffield Hallam University, the RYA has widened this threshold to 110%, allowing the analysis of a broader range of race times.

This adjustment enables the PY system to include more data without compromising on quality. Additionally, the tool has transitioned from using the mean to the median in its calculations, creating a more stable platform and reducing the impact of outliers.

The RYA actively encourages clubs to submit race results via PY Online allowing them to develop local numbers for closer competition.

Created with the racing community in mind, without ongoing data submissions from clubs, the PY system cannot effectively operate and so its vital all those who use the system ensure they get involved.

When submitting data to the PY system, clubs are also encouraged to review the online lists and use the class configurations created. Any class that doesn’t appear on the list can contact [email protected]