Contender World Championship – Day 2 change of leader in Pensacola

Second day of the Contender World events are taking place at the Pensacola Yacht Club, Pensacola, Florida, USA.

Graeme Willcox of Britain moves into the lead (-4, 2,1) after three more races Friday, winning the last.

Into second is the Dane, Soren Dulong Andreasen on a charge with two race wins in his scoreline, but four points off Willcox.

Day 1 leader, Simon Mussell GBR suffered, dropping to third with a 9, 4, and 17 discard.

Into fourth is Rene Heynen NED, with countryman Paul Verhallen in fifth.

2024 Contender World Championship – Day 2 Leaders (36 entries) provisional

1st GBR Graeme Willcox – – 2 3 [4] 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd DEN Soren Dulong Andreasen – – [5] 5 1 1 5 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Simon Mussell – – 1 2 9 4 [17] – – 16 pts

4th NED Rene Heynen – – 7 8 2 3 [16] – – 20 pts

5th NED Paul Verhallen – – 4 4 [17] 10 4 – – 22 pts

6th GBR Tom Hooton – – 6 6 11 5 [14] – – 28 pts

7th GBR Nick Noble – – 9 7 6 7 [10] – – 29 pts

8th NED Robert Wiedemeijer – – 14 15 [37] 8 8 – – 45T pts

9th NED Winfred Westerman – – 10 10 [15] 12 13 – – 45T pts

10th ITA Antonio Lambertini – – 3 1 5 [37] [37] – – 46T pts

Full world results here . . .